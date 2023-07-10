Darik Dissette played a lot of games inside the Bismarck High gym.

His last one, Monday night in the Lions All-Star Game, felt familiar.

"I just remember when we came to BHS, it was always really tough ... like this one was," said the Mr. Basketball winner from Minot High. "We knew we always had to bring it here when we played the Demons. Those Class B guys over there, they're good. We had to earn this one."

Dissette, getting a week off from his first summer working out with the NDSU Bison, scored a game-high 23 points as the Class A All-Stars pulled away late for a 106-94 victory.

Thanks to lights out shooting from North Border's Ayden Stainbrook, the Class B team was right in the game for much of the night. Stainbrook's sixth of the seven three-pointers made it a 67-65 game with 12 minutes to go. Stainbrook will play for the Jimmies in Jamestown in the fall.

Class A followed with the best stretch either team had.

Century star Anthony Doppler had five points and assisted on a Dissette three-pointer as part of a 12-0 Class A run, which proved to be decisive.

"Absolutely we knew it would be tough. We expected nothing less," said Doppler, prepping for his freshman season at UND. "It's probably not the prettiest basketball we'll play. We're still kind of getting to know each other and we all want to share the ball, so you have to work through some of that."

Doppler finished with 13 points as six Class A players were in double figures. Century's Ryan Erikson (UND) added 12 points. Connor Kraft (South Dakota State) finished with 11. United Tribes recruit Houston Davis had 11 points and Reis Rowekamp (University of Mary) 10.

Stainbrook's 21 points on seven three-pointers led the Class B All-Stars.

The Class B squad also provided the play of the game.

Late in the second half, Talen Batke gained control of the ball near midcourt. The Hazen guard, headed to Bismarck State College, threw a perfect pass off the backboard to Carson Yale. The 6-9 Minot State recruit rose high and rammed it home for a highlight reel ally oop.

"Great play by Talen there," said Yale, a Mr. Basketball finalist from Des Lacs-Burlington. "He saw me and just put it up and it was perfect."

The 6-9 Yale finished with 16 points in a very competitive effort by the B team against a stacked Class A outfit.

"They probably thought they were gonna come in here and blow us out by 30," joked Yale, who played with Dissette, Doppler, Erikson and William Ware in the AAU summer circuit. "I thought we played great. Those guys have a lot of talent over there, but so do we. We're going to fight and give it everything we have."

Tate Grossman, from Harvey-Wells County, added 15 points for the Class B team.

Batke added 10 and had the assist of the game.

"That was pretty sick that play they made," Dissette of the dime and dunk from Batke and Yale. "Give them credit for that one right there."

The Class A team struggled with turnovers, committing 20 in all.

"I think sometimes we probably overpassed but a big part of that is nobody wants to come out here and just hog the ball," Doppler said. "Not when you're playing with so many good players."

The series moves to Fargo Tuesday night, where Class A will look to extend its all-time series lead which stands at 53-27. Won't be easy, though.

"Well, first off 94 points is unacceptable. We have to play much better defense," Dissette said. "That's no disrespect to the Class B guys. They have really good players. I just think we want to make it harder for them, but they'll probably say the same thing. No matter what, it won't be easy, we know that."

Doppler agreed.

"Both teams want to win. You're playing for pride, for your school and of course your Class A team," he said. "I just thought it was a ton of fun and I'm glad to be out here playing with these guys. Whole thing's been a blast."