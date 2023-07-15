D-I basketball has lived up to the hype for Minot High standout Darik Dissette.

The reigning Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year award winner has spent most of the summer in Fargo, preparing for his first season with the Bison.

"It's been a grind. It's a whole new level," he said. "You move into college and the workouts start right away. You wake up early every day, lift, get your work in the gym. It's hard, but if it was easy, anybody could do it. This is what I signed up for."

The hard work in the weight room is already showing. He's added considerable muscle to his athletic 6-4 frame.

"I knew I needed to get stronger, of course. It's just putting in the time. The strength and conditioning staff there are great," Dissette said. "It challenges you for sure, but to have success, that's what it takes."

Dissette's high school career was defined by success, individually and team-wise.

He finished as the storied program's all-time leading scorer with 1,754 points. In doing so, he became just the eighth Class A player to score more than 1,700 points.

In his senior season, he averaged 27.7 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game, helping the Magi to a 22-5 record and fifth-place finish at the state tournament.

He was a central figure in Minot's 2022 state championship team and runner-up squad in 2021.

"Looking back at it, I could not have asked for more," Dissette said. "I played for great coaches. I played with great players that were my best friends and we had a lot of success as team. I mean, it was awesome."

At NDSU, he joins a Bison roster that lost All-Summit League performer Grant Nelson from Devils Lake. Nelson transferred to Alabama after dipping his toes in the NBA draft waters.

The Bison, however, return their top seven scorers other than Nelson, led by Jamestown senior Boden Skunberg, who averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game last season. NDSU finished with a 16-17 record and came up one win short of another NCAA tournament appearance.

The Bison qualified for the Big Dance in 2009, 2014, 2015 2019 and 2020. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

It did not take the three-time all-state honoree long to see why the Bison continue to win.

"The guys are really talented athletes and they're great players," Dissette said. "I'm trying to learn everything I can, but at the same time, show I can compete at that level."

Dissette played every position well in high school, but projects as more of a 2-guard in college.

"I'm trying to get better at everything. Obviously shooting is key, but I want to be a complete player on both ends of the floor," he said.

The grind continues to do so.

"All that time you put in the gym growing up, this is what I was working for, so it's exciting to have this opportunity," he said. "I'm happy to be at NDSU and just trying to do everything I can to make the most of it."