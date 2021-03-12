Devils Lake pushes unbeaten Century, but Nissley, Patriots prevail

Century appeared poised to pull away for another of its trademark lopsided wins.

Fitterer hit nothing but net on a corner 3-ball to make it 41-29 3 minutes into the second half, but then Martinson took over.

The Firebirds' 5-9 senior scored 21 of her team-high 23 points in the second half. Martinson, a lefty, connected for a 3-pointer with 8:40 to play which brought Devils Lake within a point at 51-50.

"Jailyn kinda put us on her back in the second half," Devils Lake coach Justin Klein said. "She's kind of struggled through the year, her and (Ramsey) Brown with teams trying to take them away. They both have been playing since the eighth grade. They really fought hard tonight, we just came up a little short."

It's the third year in a row Devils Lake and Century have met in the state tournament. The Firebirds won last season in the quarterfinals and eventually advanced to the championship, but the tournament was canceled before the title game could be played.

Klein and the Firebirds are a perennial powers in the East Region despite being one of the smallest Class A schools.