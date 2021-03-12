Devils Lake pushes unbeaten Century, but Nissley, Patriots prevail

Century proved it can take a punch Friday in the quarterfinals of the state Class A tournament.
As usual, the Patriots landed the last haymaker.
Up just one with 8 minutes to play, the Patriots scored seven straight points, the last three coming on an NBA-range bomb by star sophomore Logan Nissley, and Century pulled away for a hard-fought 74-62 win.
"We threw a punch at them by how we started the game, but they threw it right back at us in the second half," Nissley said. "We knew it'd be a tough game no matter what. Devils Lake is a great team. They play great defense, they're just relentless. Jailyn Martinson played amazing in the second half. We really had to earn this win today."
Nissley turned in yet another epic performance. On top of the 27-foot 3-pointer late in the game, she piled up 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals. She made eight of her 13 shots.
Nissley had plenty of help, though.
Julia Fitterer had 15 points and 4 assists and the Patriots (24-0) got 21 points off their bench. MaKayla Anderson, a 6-foot senior, went 4-for-4 from the floor and 2 of 3 at the line for 10 points. Bergen Kinnebrew, a 5-10 sophomore, had nine points and a key blocked shot to help finish off the win late.
"MaKayla played great. Bergan was outstanding. (Abby) Fletcher got us a really big bucket. I thought Gabby Rush gave us good minutes. Really, just a total team effort tonight," Century coach Ron Metz said. "It's really cool when a team comes together and everyone accepts their roles no matter what that role might be."
Century appeared poised to pull away for another of its trademark lopsided wins.
Fitterer hit nothing but net on a corner 3-ball to make it 41-29 3 minutes into the second half, but then Martinson took over.
The Firebirds' 5-9 senior scored 21 of her team-high 23 points in the second half. Martinson, a lefty, connected for a 3-pointer with 8:40 to play which brought Devils Lake within a point at 51-50.
"Jailyn kinda put us on her back in the second half," Devils Lake coach Justin Klein said. "She's kind of struggled through the year, her and (Ramsey) Brown with teams trying to take them away. They both have been playing since the eighth grade. They really fought hard tonight, we just came up a little short."
It's the third year in a row Devils Lake and Century have met in the state tournament. The Firebirds won last season in the quarterfinals and eventually advanced to the championship, but the tournament was canceled before the title game could be played.
Klein and the Firebirds are a perennial powers in the East Region despite being one of the smallest Class A schools.
"I have to hand it to the kids," said Klein, in his 10th year as head coach. "We work them hard, but they respond. We don't have the numbers of kids every year that the bigger schools have, but we get great support from our community, great support from our student section. It was fun out there today. Wish we could have found a way to pull it out, but credit to Century. Nissley is a special player and they're a great program."
Metz said the Patriots got exactly what they were expecting.
"It's never easy, not at this level, especially against them," he said.
Century made 16 of 20 free throws, including six straight down the stretch -- two each from Megan Klein, Bergan Kinnebrew and Nissley, who was 6-for-6 in the game.
"Defense and energy won us this game. It was just a great team effort all the way around," Nissley said. "I can't say enough about our bench. Not just how they play in games, like how awesome they were tonight, but they make us so much better in practice because we have so many good players. That is such a big benefit to us."
Century, the lone quarterfinal survivor from the West Region, faces Fargo Shanley (15-8) at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.
"It feels really good to beat this team because of how good they are and because they beat us in the first round last year," Nissley said. "We know we're going to have another tough game tomorrow, but we're really motivated to get that one and hopefully play for a state championship on Sunday."
