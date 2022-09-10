 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demons trade firsts, seconds at Anderson-Stavn

091122-spt-anderson-stavn

Bismarck's Brady Korsmo pulled away from his competitors in the final stretch to win the 11th annual Anderson-Stavn Cross Country Meet at McDowell Dam on Saturday.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Tight competition has been a hallmark of the Anderson-Stavn cross country meet at McDowell Dam over the past 10 years it has been held.

This year was no exception.

Bismarck High had its usual excellent finish, placing a runner in the top two of each varsity race and finishing no lower than second as a team in either race.

"We had a great day, particularly on the girls side," Bismarck High head coach Scott Reichenberger said. "Last week we saw some things we needed to correct (on the girls side), so we took advantage of some pack running and told the girls what they needed to do instead of what they were doing, and they ran better today."

On the boys side, senior Brady Korsmo edged out several close competitors to take home the gold with a time of 15:41.30.

Korsmo beat second-place Quinn Roehl of Grand Forks Central by just over two seconds, with Roehl crossing the finish line in a time of 15:43.72.

"Brady's such a great competitor," Reichenberger said. "He's not only physically very good, mentally he's a tough kid too. He didn't feel his best today, but he ran about the same time he did in the Rusty Bucket, so we'll take it. I'm pleased with where he's at."

While Korsmo's time led the pack, the Demons were unable to overcome the depth of the Williston Coyotes, who took first with a team total of 56 points.

That point total of 56 was thanks to Williston placing all five of their scoring runners inside of the top 20, while Bismarck, who took second with 83 points, had two runners in the top ten but had their lowest scoring runner place 32nd.

Korsmo was joined in the top 10 by teammate Owen Hintz, who took seventh.

Outside of Hintz and Korsmo, Bismarck counted 21st-placed Dawson Balzer (17:03.76), 22nd-placed Parker Hintz (17:06.92) and 32nd-placed Connor Ensign (17:23.58).

"Hintz is just a freshman, and he puts a smile on my face every time he races," Reichenberger said. "To place as well as he has as a ninth grader is impressive. We were missing a few runners on the boys side because they're dual-sport tennis athletes, but I was happy with how our team ran today.

"What we're getting out of our freshmen and sophomores on the team right now, it's impressive. Our future is bright because of those kids."

Results more or less swapped in the girls race.

Bismarck's Bayla Weigel (19:02.76) took second behind Watford City's Jaelyn Ogle (18:27.50), but the Demons took first as a team, edging past second-place Grand Forks Red River by a single point (74 to 75).

The Demons had three runners inside of the top 12 to earn their team win, with Weigel being joined by Sophia Ness in ninth place (19:51.95) and eighth-grader Izzy Dahl (20:10.24) in 12th.

"Bayla would love to go after Jaelyn Ogle from Watford City, and we'll keep working with her on that," Reichenberger said. "Even so, she ran around 19 minutes, which is a very good time.

"We brought Izzy up today for her first varsity race, and she had a great race. She's done well in the JV races so we knew she could do well, but we're really pleased with her doing that well her first time out. Sophia has struggled a little early on in the season, but today was big for her because she ran today exactly like she did last year when she finished in the top ten at state."

The Roughriders got top-ten finishes from Jocelyn Schiller (fourth, 19:27.18) and Lauren Dosch (seventh, 19:41.63), but had just enough of a gap between their second and third scorers to give Bismarck the points it needed to overcome having one of its scoring runners finish outside of the top 30.

"Minot (who finished fourth behind Red River and Williston) and Grand Forks have beaten us, and those three and us are probably the best teams in the state," Reichenberger said. "We had a great week of practice this past week, and I told the girls that if they ran today like they did in practice, they'd have a chance to win."

First- and second-place finishes in regular season meets are fine and good, but Bismarck has its sights set higher this season.

The Demons will be helped along towards a better finish later on in the season by several runners continuing to get healthier.

"We're getting healthier," Reichenberger said. "Parker Hintz ran his first race of the season today, and he finished in the lower 20s. We expect him to keep improving every week, and I'm confident that six weeks from now, he'll be just fine.

"On the girls side, Taya Fettig is coming back from a stress fracture, and is starting to get running again. We're excited about the girls team because we can hopefully add her into our lineup late in the season and that should help us compete for a state title."

Next week is a bit of a change-up for the Demons, scheduling-wise.

The Demons will head out East to take part in the Valley City Invite, an unusual meet for the Demons to attend.

"We'll take our entire girls team and most of our boys team to Valley City," Reichenberger said. "It's not quite as big of a meet, but we want to go there because we want to get our kids in the habit of running in a pack, running well, and getting that reassurance of what it takes to be a good runner and a good team."

ANDERSON-STAVN INVITATIONAL

at McDowell Dam

BOYS

Team results

1. Williston 56. 2. Bismarck 83. 3. Legacy 109. 4. Grand Forks Red River 134. 5. Bowman County 138. 6. Fargo Davies 165. 7. Century 169. 8. Grand Forks Central 272. 9. New Town 273. 10. West Fargo Sheyenne 292. 11. Dickinson 294. 12. West Fargo 332. 13. Minot 334. 14. Mandan 371. 15. Watford City 444. 16. Beulah 482. 17. Hebron 597.

Individual results

1. Brady Korsmo, Bis, 15:41.30. 2. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 15:43.72. 3. Aiden Johnson, WFS, 15:56.31. 4. Ivan Askim, Wil, 16:02.20. 5. Fynn Krenz, Wil, 16:17.89. 6. Gavyn Graham, Cen, 16:27.05. 7. Owen Hintz, Bis, 16:30.81. 8. Austin Wanner, BC, 16:32.55. 9. Dalton Fleckenstein, Leg, 16:35.28. 10. Ethan Moe, Will, 16:36.04. 11. Jonah Dafoe, GFRR, 16:41.53. 12. Drew Rempher, FD, 16:42.54. 13. Eric Hasby, Leg, 16:43.56. 14. Ivar Martell, Leg, 16:50.64. 15. Morgon Brindley, Leg, 16:53.06. 16. Caleb Sarsland, BC, 16:54.04. 17. Thomas Haskins, Wil, 16:56.55. 18. Colt Spotted Bear, NT, 16:58.88. 19. Lucas Menke, FD, 16:59.65. 20. Kolden Kringen, Wil, 17:01.93. 21. Dawson Balzer, Bis, 17:03.76. 22. Parker Hintz, Bis, 17:06.92. 23. Jonah Njos, BC, 17:08.98. 24. Eli Hansen, Dic, 17:09.54. 25. Taylor Wanner, BC, 17:13.72.

26. Brody Ferderer, Cen, 17:13.99. 27. Elijah Dafoe, GFRR, 17:14.55. 29. Micah Larsen-Schmidt, GFRR, 17:19.71. 30. Joe Nowatzki, GFRR, 17:22.75. 32. Connor Ensign, Bis, 17:23.58. 34. Nolan Howey, Min, 17:29.16. 36. Lander Lahtinen, NT, 17:30.04. 37. Joe Quinn, GFRR, 17:31.59. 38. Tanner Edwards, WC, 17:33.41. 39. Justin Hale, Man, 17:35.61. 40. Christopher McMahon, MR, 17:37.59. 41. Kasen Currence, FD, 17:38.26. 42. Noah Yahnke, WF, 17:38.89. 43. Nate Anderson, FD, 17:39.87. 44. Breydyn Schlabsz, Cen, 17:40.28. 45. Micah Erickson, Cen, 17:41.13. 48. Nathan Schroeder, Cen, 17:43.03. 50. Adam Brachman, FD, 17:44.31.

51. Haakon Seymour, WF, 17:44.68. 52. Jace Cofer, Dic, 17:45.87. 54. Brody Black, WFS, 17:52.14. 55. Preston Diederich, GFC, 17:53.47. 56. Colton Christenson, Dic, 17:55.09. 57. Terry Brownotter, Man, 17:57.50. 58. Michael Ouradnik, Leg, 17:58.71. 59. Xavier Bell, NT, 17:59.43. 60. Landon Troftgruben, WF, 18:00.97. 62. Ben DuBois, NT, 18:03.52. 64. Cayden Reed, GFC, 18:07.98. 66. Gavin Lambourn, BC, 18:09.46. 68. Peyton White Buffalo, Man, 18:11.32. 69. Gavan Norton, WF, 18:12.52. 70. Jack Koppelsloen, Beu, 18:13.03. 71. Isaiah Robles, WFS, 18:14.24. 72. Cooper Fjeld, Min, 18:14.72. 73. Aidan Fiala, GFC, 18:16.19. 74. Connor Shaw, Min, 18:16.59. 75. Derek Oswald, Min, 18:17.99.

76. Logan Neuberger, Beu, 18:20.82. 77. Caleb Swisher, Dic, 18:20.82. 78. Curtis Sande, GFC, 18:21.15. 79. Benjamin Harris, Min, 18:22.95. 80. Bennett Jorgenson, H-S, 18:25.08. 81. Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS, 18:26.34. 83. Tucker Deibert, WFS, 18:28.36. 84. Michael Pfliger, Man, 18:28.90. 85. Max Lefor, Dic, 18:31.57. 91. Brady Keller, Beu, 18:53.29. 93. Parker Schuster, WC, 18:58.20. 95. Daniel Scott, WC, 19:07.76. 98. Lukas Spotted Bear, NT, 19:15.60. 100. Jory Lund, WC, 19:18.08.

102. Jaxon Rolle, Heb, 19:20.39. 104. Trevor Dalley, H-S, 19:27.91. 106. Ben Hosman, Heb, 19:29.86. 109. Kyler Schalesky, H-S, 19:35.41. 110. Caden Willows, WF, 19:35.72. 114. Gryphen Leier-Wangler, MR, 20:01.85. 115. Mikel Green, MR, 20:02.25. 116. Charles Elmore, Beu, 20:05.06. 117. Nathan Samson, South Prairie-Max, 20:09.34. 118. Dehico Bocanegra Tovar, WC, 20:11.87. 120. August Majeres, Garr, 20:14.76. 123. Xavin Condon, Man, 20:25.83. 127. Nikko Tutorow, Heb, 21:50.19. 128. Riley Schneider, Heb, 21:57.74. 129. Kade Heid, Beu, 22:16.29. 132. Will Mickelson, Glen Ullin, 23:25.25. 133. Gavin Ruud, Garr, 23:35.00. 134. Xavier Torres, Heb, 23:36.40.

GIRLS

Team results

1. Bismarck 74. 2. Grand Forks Red River 75. 3. Williston 127. 4. Minot 138. 5. Legacy 167. 6. West Fargo 178. 7. Fargo Davies 194. 8. West Fargo Sheyenne 246. 9. Century 256. 10. Watford City 315. 11. Grand Forks Central 336. 12. Dickinson 346. 13. Mandan 360. (Also participating: Bowman County, New Town, South Prairie-Max, Hettinger-Scranton, Beulah, Parshall)

Individual results

1. Jaelyn Ogle, WC, 18:27.50. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis, 19:02.76. 3. Trinity Jessen, Min, 19:06.82. 4. Jocelyn Schiller, GFRR, 19:27.18. 5. Annika Presteng, GFC, 19:34.24. 6. Jordan Knudsvig, WF, 19:35.32. 7. Lauren Dosch, GFRR, 19:41.63. 8. Acey Elkins, Man, 19:46.27. 9. Sophia Ness, Bis, 19:51.95. 10. Cierra Bornemann, FD, 19:58.28. 11. Hannah Shern, WF, 20:06.21. 12. Izzy Dahl, Bis, 20:10.24. 13. Cambree Moss, Wil, 20:16.49. 14. Olivia Heilman, WFS, 20:18.89. 15. Marenn Larsen, Wil, 20:19.55. 16. Katie Olson, WC, 20:25.40. 17. Leila Gregoire, Dic, 20:28.01. 18. Kylie Wald, Cen, 20:28.41. 19. Morgan Hartze, GFRR, 20:31.26. 20. Zoe Reichenberger, Bis, 20:34.53.

21. Isabelle Simonson, Leg, 20:40.60. 22. Jocelynne Hoefs, GFRR, 20:45.34. 23. Ava Parks, GFRR, 20:45.66. 24. Bre Axt, Leg, 20:51.16. 25. Kohlee Roberts, Min, 20:54.12. 26. Rigby Haskins, Wil, 20:56.08. 27. Olivia Beschorner, WFS, 20:56.59. 28. Ellie Miller, FD, 20:59.03. 29. Jazlyn Heilman, WFS, 21:01.26. 30. Mandy Schmidt, Min, 21:01.88. 31. Rita Wise Spirit, Bis, 21:02.73. 32. Scout Ulrickson, Min, 21:05.01. 35. Brooke Everson, FD, 21:08.00. 36. Angela Wold, Wil, 21:11.16. 37. Huntlie Carrier, Wil, 21:11.47. 38. Lauren Woeste, Leg, 21:11.77. 40. Alexis Lindgren, WF, 21:14.30. 41. Eva Selensky, Leg, 21:15.03. 42. Emma Wheeling, New Town, 21:19.48. 43. Aubrey Rost, Leg, 21:20.35. 44. Kenley Bowman, Bowman County, 21:20.90. 45. Addison Heck, Cen, 21:21.46. 48. Sophia Lade, Min, 21:27.28. 50. Miranda Retzlaff, WF, 21:30.69. 52. Jaci Fischer, Bowman County, 21:35.83. 54. Landyn Gerbig, Bowman County, 21:39.62. 55. Bella Walth, Cen, 21:41.71. 56. Hannah Geisel, Dic, 21:43.26. 57. Claire Fiala, GFC, 21:48.37. 58. Claire Hynek, GFC, 21:50.19. 59. Bayley Scott, FD, 21:52.13.

62. Jaylee Bornemann, FD, 21:57.92. 64. Lindsey Schroeder, Cen, 22:03.01. 65. Sundriana Shane, Man, 22:03.51. 70. Abby Praus, Dic, 22:11.75. 71. Lindsey Anderson, WF, 22:14.74. 72. Julie Sarsland, Bowman County, 22:16.66. 74. Jillian Lemer, Cen, 22:18.21. 75. Brooklyn Driver, New Town, 22:19.91. 81. Maycie Talbott, South Prairie-Max, 22:31.45. 82. Laney Tolman, Dic, 22:33.46. 86. Taylor Lang, WFS, 22:49.77. 87. Ava Rerick, Man, 22:52.28. 89. Savanna Olson, WC, 23:14.12. 90. Addie Saville, WFS, 23:27.40. 92. Lola Olson, WC, 23:32.08. 93. Sheyanne Busche, Beulah, 23:33.13. 96. Anna Bendish, Man, 23:38.39. 101. Kayla Schauer, Hettinger-Scranton, 23:49.46. 103. Sierra Heyd, GFC, 23:58.72. 104. Alexis Ritzman, Man, 24:05.21. 106. Xaria Bell, New Town, 24:15.68. 107. Eva Knight, New Town, 24:23.78. 110. Kortney Schauer, Hettinger-Scranton, 24:47.43.

111. McKenzie Hauf, South Prairie-Max, 24:53.39. 112. Alyssa Haakenson, Parshall, 25:04.73. 113. Tabitha Morin, GFC, 25:05.90. 114. Shelbie Myers, Parshall, 25:08.36. 116. Jennifer Verdin, Hettinger-Scranton, 25:16.74. 117. Tricia Schmitz, WC, 25:26.30. 118. Taryn Askim, Beulah, 25:53.79. 119. Jetah Belzer, Garrison, 25:59.64. 121. Sierra Raatz, Dic, 26:31.59. 122. Sadie Freitag, Hettinger-Scranton, 26:32.13. 123. Jenneva Ward, Beulah, 26:45.59.

