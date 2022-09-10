Demons trade firsts, seconds at Anderson-Stavn

Tight competition has been a hallmark of the Anderson-Stavn cross country meet at McDowell Dam over the past 10 years it has been held.

This year was no exception.

Bismarck High had its usual excellent finish, placing a runner in the top two of each varsity race and finishing no lower than second as a team in either race.

"We had a great day, particularly on the girls side," Bismarck High head coach Scott Reichenberger said. "Last week we saw some things we needed to correct (on the girls side), so we took advantage of some pack running and told the girls what they needed to do instead of what they were doing, and they ran better today."

On the boys side, senior Brady Korsmo edged out several close competitors to take home the gold with a time of 15:41.30.

Korsmo beat second-place Quinn Roehl of Grand Forks Central by just over two seconds, with Roehl crossing the finish line in a time of 15:43.72.

"Brady's such a great competitor," Reichenberger said. "He's not only physically very good, mentally he's a tough kid too. He didn't feel his best today, but he ran about the same time he did in the Rusty Bucket, so we'll take it. I'm pleased with where he's at."

While Korsmo's time led the pack, the Demons were unable to overcome the depth of the Williston Coyotes, who took first with a team total of 56 points.

That point total of 56 was thanks to Williston placing all five of their scoring runners inside of the top 20, while Bismarck, who took second with 83 points, had two runners in the top ten but had their lowest scoring runner place 32nd.

Korsmo was joined in the top 10 by teammate Owen Hintz, who took seventh.

Outside of Hintz and Korsmo, Bismarck counted 21st-placed Dawson Balzer (17:03.76), 22nd-placed Parker Hintz (17:06.92) and 32nd-placed Connor Ensign (17:23.58).

"Hintz is just a freshman, and he puts a smile on my face every time he races," Reichenberger said. "To place as well as he has as a ninth grader is impressive. We were missing a few runners on the boys side because they're dual-sport tennis athletes, but I was happy with how our team ran today.

"What we're getting out of our freshmen and sophomores on the team right now, it's impressive. Our future is bright because of those kids."

Results more or less swapped in the girls race.

Bismarck's Bayla Weigel (19:02.76) took second behind Watford City's Jaelyn Ogle (18:27.50), but the Demons took first as a team, edging past second-place Grand Forks Red River by a single point (74 to 75).

The Demons had three runners inside of the top 12 to earn their team win, with Weigel being joined by Sophia Ness in ninth place (19:51.95) and eighth-grader Izzy Dahl (20:10.24) in 12th.

"Bayla would love to go after Jaelyn Ogle from Watford City, and we'll keep working with her on that," Reichenberger said. "Even so, she ran around 19 minutes, which is a very good time.

"We brought Izzy up today for her first varsity race, and she had a great race. She's done well in the JV races so we knew she could do well, but we're really pleased with her doing that well her first time out. Sophia has struggled a little early on in the season, but today was big for her because she ran today exactly like she did last year when she finished in the top ten at state."

The Roughriders got top-ten finishes from Jocelyn Schiller (fourth, 19:27.18) and Lauren Dosch (seventh, 19:41.63), but had just enough of a gap between their second and third scorers to give Bismarck the points it needed to overcome having one of its scoring runners finish outside of the top 30.

"Minot (who finished fourth behind Red River and Williston) and Grand Forks have beaten us, and those three and us are probably the best teams in the state," Reichenberger said. "We had a great week of practice this past week, and I told the girls that if they ran today like they did in practice, they'd have a chance to win."

First- and second-place finishes in regular season meets are fine and good, but Bismarck has its sights set higher this season.

The Demons will be helped along towards a better finish later on in the season by several runners continuing to get healthier.

"We're getting healthier," Reichenberger said. "Parker Hintz ran his first race of the season today, and he finished in the lower 20s. We expect him to keep improving every week, and I'm confident that six weeks from now, he'll be just fine.

"On the girls side, Taya Fettig is coming back from a stress fracture, and is starting to get running again. We're excited about the girls team because we can hopefully add her into our lineup late in the season and that should help us compete for a state title."

Next week is a bit of a change-up for the Demons, scheduling-wise.

The Demons will head out East to take part in the Valley City Invite, an unusual meet for the Demons to attend.

"We'll take our entire girls team and most of our boys team to Valley City," Reichenberger said. "It's not quite as big of a meet, but we want to go there because we want to get our kids in the habit of running in a pack, running well, and getting that reassurance of what it takes to be a good runner and a good team."