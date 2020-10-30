 Skip to main content
Demons star tailback Isaiah Huus out for the season with knee injury

Demons star tailback Isaiah Huus out for the season with knee injury

092620-spt-Football-06

Bismarck tailback Isaiah Huus is out for the season with a knee injury.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

Bismarck High standout tailback Isaiah Huus missed Friday's Class AAA playoff game against West Fargo with a knee injury.

Huus, also a state champion wrestler for the Demons, had surgery and will miss the remainder of the football season.

Huus, a junior, had 1,195 yards and 21 touchdowns in seven games. He averaged more than 11 yards per carry.

Bismarck High did get junior quarterback Cadon Fischer back for Friday's game. Fischer missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

The winner of the Demons/Packers game today at the Bowl advances to play at West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday, Nov. 6. 

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

