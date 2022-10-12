Demons run through heavy winds to win River City Fall Classic

The later it gets in October, the more outdoor sports groups have to deal with the wind that's an every-day part of life in North Dakota.

Bismarck and Mandan's cross country groups ran right through some of the heaviest winds the Bis-Man area has had this fall while competing at the River City Fall Classic on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's a low-key meet," Bismarck cross country coach Scott Reichenberger said. "Some teams choose not to run everybody, or not many at all, but generally speaking, it does serve a purpose. Despite the wind, the boys and girls teams feel good about our last tune-up race going into the state meet in 10 days."

So they should. With the race only running three kilometers this time, it's less of a race and more of a competitive practice between teams that see a lot of each other all season.

The race was initially scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but was changed to Wednesday instead because it fits training timelines better.

"It gives some time after the conference meet to let kids recover," Reichenberger said. "Coaches like it on Wednesday, and it has been run on Wednesday in the past, we just have to finish early enough to get to church activities."

The conference meet was plenty successful for the Demons.

Bismarck's girls cross country team won the conference meet for the first time since 2017, their 13th conference title overall. The team was led by medalist Bayla Weigel, who finished nearly 30 full seconds ahead of second-place Jaelyn Ogle.

On the boys side, Bismarck finished second behind Williston's powerhouse squad. Williston held the top three spots, with Bismarck runners Owen and Parker Hintz taking fourth and fifth and Brady Korsmo, who won the River City Fall Classic race Wednesday afternoon with a time of 8:56.60, taking an unusual sixth.

"Brady had a little hiccup last Saturday," Reichenberger said. "He had a tough race and he wanted to get the bad taste out of his mouth and I think he did that."

Owen Hintz was right there with Korsmo at the top of the leaderboard Wednesday afternoon, finishing second with a time of 9:34.08.

"Owen's had a great season for a freshman," Reichenberger said. "Both Owen and Brady ran 30-35 seconds faster than last year despite the wind, which shows how much they've improved."

On the girls side of the River City Fall Classic, Weigel was right at the top again. This time she was joined in a one-two pairing by eighth-grade teammate Izzy Dahl, who outraced senior Acey Elkins of Mandan to the finish line for the runner-up spot.

"Bayla and Izzy both ran well today," Reichenberger said of his leading runners. "Bayla got right after it in the race, she took control early. Izzy ran down Acey at the finish line, and to be able to close like that at the end of a 3K is a great confidence builder, because Acey is a great runner."

Bismarck and Century were the clear top two on the boys side, with the Demons finishing with a team total of 21 and the Patriots ending with a 39, well ahead of the 163 and 165 of Legacy and Mandan, respectively.

The race was a bit closer on the girls side. Bismarck counted a team total of 24, with Century taking second (50 points), Mandan taking third (67), and Legacy taking a distant fourth (150).

"We feel good about our depth heading into state because we have different kids who can be in our top five on both sides," Reichenberger said. "But it's also the time of year where kids need to take a look at what they need to do to win the state meet."

This year's state meet will be a tough one for the Demons.

While both the boys and girls teams are currently expected to be top-two finishers, Williston and Grand Forks Red River are the current favorites for this year's title.

Both Demons teams are looking to break a title drought that runs back to 2015.

"If our girls group runs like we're capable of running, we'll make a run at a state title," Reichenberger said. "On the boys side, Williston is a top team in the Heartland Region and they have a lot of depth. We're underdogs on both sides, but we're loving how both teams have worked this year."