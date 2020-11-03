Demons roll to sweep of St. Mary's

The Bismarck Demons shook off a slow start, seizing the momentum with a strong closing charge in the opening game. And once they started to click, the Demons never looked back.
Bismarck finished the regular-season with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 West Region road sweep of St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.
St. Mary’s started strong, building a six-point lead before BHS battled back.
“Controlling the chaos on our side, it took a little bit to start that. Then they finished strong,” Demons coach Brianna Kline said.
Eden Schlinger had three kills, Lauryn Hoesel had an ace and a block and Mykendra Messer had a kill and a block as St. Mary’s opened up an early advantage.
“Their communication was real high at the beginning,” Saints coach Erica Trom said. “And then it just kind of dropped. Bismarck brought the momentum and then we lost ours.”
The Saints led by six early, held a 14-9 edge and was leading 18-15 after a kill by Messer.
A block by Brooke Curtis and a Kenadi Renner ace tied it up at 18-18 and Bismarck closed on a 10-1 run, finished off on an Emily Stonecipher kill for game point.
“A big part of it was communication,” Kline said. “And then executing the ball, minimizing the errors on our side -- the unforced errors, the missed serves.”
Once the Demons found their rhythm, they never looked back.
BHS opened the second game with a 7-3 run and used an 8-2 spurt to take a 15-8 advantage. They built a 21-9 lead with a block and a kill by Caitlyn Allery and a Delaney Ziegler kill and finished off a 25-14 win with a kill by Tayla Andersen and a Curtis block on game point.
A lineup change has been paying dividends for BHS.
“We’ve mixed up our lineup again and we’ve got girls hitting all over in the front row, which has helped us spread the ball around a little more so that we have a more diverse offense,” Kline said.
That was evident in the third set, as several different players took turns sparking the offense once again. BHS opened up an 11-3 lead early and finished off the sweep with a 25-15 decision.
Eight different players recorded kills for the Demons, led by Allery with nine. Renner and Curtis each finished with eight. Andersen added five, Stonecipher four and Kenzie Moser three.
Curtis led BHS with three blocks, Allery had two and Moser 1.5. Mia Hinsz had three aces, with BHS getting two each from Moser, Renner and Andersen. Moser had a team-high 13 digs and Hinsz finished with 15 assists and Payton Foster with 14.
“They’re ranked fourth. They’re there for a reason,” Thom said. “They have some good hitters, they have some great defense. We do too, we just need to show up and have everybody playing as one.”
Schlinger led the Saints with four kills. Messer added three and Lauryn Hoesel and Brooke Haas each had two. Hoesel had a team-high five blocks, while Lydia Spies and Messer each had a pair.
Avery Wanner led the Saints with seven assists, Maddy Miller finished with a team-high 11 digs and Gabbi Mann and Hoesel each had an ace.
The West Region tournament will open on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Bismarck (12-6), the No. 4 seed, will host No. 5 seed Legacy in the quarterfinals. No. 6 seed St. Mary’s (8-10) will travel to No. 3 seed Jamestown.
“I think they’ve got the confidence,” Kline said. “They know that they can do it. It’s just staying confident and making sure that we play our game.”
“This isn’t exactly where we wanted to be but I think that the girls have a lot of heart, they’re going to finish strong,” Thom said.
