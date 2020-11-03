Demons roll to sweep of St. Mary's

Once the Demons found their rhythm, they never looked back.

BHS opened the second game with a 7-3 run and used an 8-2 spurt to take a 15-8 advantage. They built a 21-9 lead with a block and a kill by Caitlyn Allery and a Delaney Ziegler kill and finished off a 25-14 win with a kill by Tayla Andersen and a Curtis block on game point.

A lineup change has been paying dividends for BHS.

“We’ve mixed up our lineup again and we’ve got girls hitting all over in the front row, which has helped us spread the ball around a little more so that we have a more diverse offense,” Kline said.

That was evident in the third set, as several different players took turns sparking the offense once again. BHS opened up an 11-3 lead early and finished off the sweep with a 25-15 decision.

Eight different players recorded kills for the Demons, led by Allery with nine. Renner and Curtis each finished with eight. Andersen added five, Stonecipher four and Kenzie Moser three.

Curtis led BHS with three blocks, Allery had two and Moser 1.5. Mia Hinsz had three aces, with BHS getting two each from Moser, Renner and Andersen. Moser had a team-high 13 digs and Hinsz finished with 15 assists and Payton Foster with 14.