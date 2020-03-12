Demons roll into state semifinals in Fargo; Davies nips Mandan

The Bismarck Demons made a statement in the opening game at the state Class A boys basketball tournament at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo.
The West Region champion took charge from the opening tip and never were challenged in an 85-62 rout of Fargo Shanley on Thursday.
The Demons led 51-20 at halftime.
“We know these guys are going to be bigger than us in the east,” Kade Rohlfs said. “We just have to get out there and put all of our heart on the court.”
Rohlfs led a balanced Demons effort with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. Six Demons reached double figures, including Logan Schaubert 14 points), Gunner Swanson 13 and Treysen Eaglestaff, Max Tschoski and Tyce Halter 11 points each.
The Demons’ dominating first half included 18-for-37 shooting (Shanley got 27 shots and hit just nine shots), 7 of 19 3-point attempts and 8 of 10 free throw attempts.
Bismarck forced 12 turnovers in the half, leading to a 15-0 edge in points off turnovers.
“I’m not much of a scorer, but whenever my teammates get me the ball, they expect me to do what I can to score,” Rohlfs added.
Bismarck made 11 of 33 3-point attempts in the game. Schaubert was 4-for-4 and Swanson made 3 of 6.
Carter Jaeger led Shanley with 13 points and Braden DeKeyser added 12 points.
Fargo Davies 68, Mandan 63
Cole Hage poured in 27 points and Fargo Davies held off the Mandan Braves to advance to tonight’s semifinals where they will play Bismarck High.
Hage’s night included seven rebounds, five of which were offensive. Cameron Van Dam added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Mandan took 10 more shots than the Eagles (65-55), but they were outshot 50 percent to 40 percent from the field.
“Let’s be honest, Mandan is a great basketball team,” Davies coach Bart Manson said. “They don’t beat themselves. Our guys made some plays down the stretch. We got lucky tonight.”
Davies surged late in the first half and took a 31-26 lead at the half. It extended the lead to 42-30 early in the second half.
For the next eight minutes, the Braves' deficit wavered between six and nine points. Then the Braves made a run.
“We were hoping to wear them down a little bit, but they got the momentum going and you know what that does in high school sports,” Manson said.
With 1:28 to play, Eljiah Klein scored on a put-back for a 63-62 lead. Klein had a monster game with 18 points, 18 rebounds (8 offensive) and blocked two shots. He, like Hage, played the entire 36 minutes.
Hage put the Eagles back on top to stay with 1:10 left.
Jaxton Wiest added 10 points for the Braves, who play Shanley in the consolation round.