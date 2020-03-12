Demons roll into state semifinals in Fargo; Davies nips Mandan

Carter Jaeger led Shanley with 13 points and Braden DeKeyser added 12 points.

Fargo Davies 68, Mandan 63

Cole Hage poured in 27 points and Fargo Davies held off the Mandan Braves to advance to tonight’s semifinals where they will play Bismarck High.

Hage’s night included seven rebounds, five of which were offensive. Cameron Van Dam added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mandan took 10 more shots than the Eagles (65-55), but they were outshot 50 percent to 40 percent from the field.

“Let’s be honest, Mandan is a great basketball team,” Davies coach Bart Manson said. “They don’t beat themselves. Our guys made some plays down the stretch. We got lucky tonight.”

Davies surged late in the first half and took a 31-26 lead at the half. It extended the lead to 42-30 early in the second half.

For the next eight minutes, the Braves' deficit wavered between six and nine points. Then the Braves made a run.

“We were hoping to wear them down a little bit, but they got the momentum going and you know what that does in high school sports,” Manson said.