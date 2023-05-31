Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Since the return of state girls soccer tournaments after COVID nixed the 2020 regular season, Minot has been dominant.

Bismarck High is hoping to be the team to end the Majettes’ run.

But there’s plenty of soccer to play at Fargo Davies’ High School this weekend before that could happen.

“It’s probably on their mind, but we definitely need to keep it one game at a time,” BHS coach Michelle Brown said. “If we look too far ahead, we can forget about the games we actually have to play. But we’d love to play Minot again and see if we could get them on their heels in the third game against us.”

The Demons enter the state tournament in a similar spot as last year.

Bismarck took one less loss — they beat Jamestown this season after losing last year — but were still unable to solve the Majettes, who beat the Demons last Thursday in the West Region championship game.

“It’s been going very similar, yes, with Jamestown being a big win on the road,” Brown said. “If we wouldn’t have gotten those points, we would not have gotten second, but that helped carry us forward to grind through the last couple of games.

“The girls took away the grit it takes to play a full 80 minutes and I think we now understand that we can compete against a top team in the state.”

This year’s Demons team is led by a quartet of All-West Region players: seniors Peyton Neumiller (eight goals, four assists) and Emmery Schmitz (one goal, one assist), junior Ebba Gumaelius (seven goals, five assists), and sophomore Addi Massey (nine goals, 10 assists).

After an unbalanced offense led mostly by a freshman Massey and senior Reece Vorachek went scoreless at state last season, the Demons put a higher emphasis on team scoring this season.

That paid off, as no Demon finished with more than 10 goals this season but four had at least seven and five players had at least five points: Massey (19), Gumaelius (12), Neumiller (12), Alec Keller (four goals, four assists), and Addi Forde (seven goals, one assist)

“Our offense has helped carry us forward,” Brown said. “We’ve gotten better at supporting each other and building play together, so we’re not letting one player get up and dribble all by themselves. That’s creating opportunities for us to link up, play together and it’s created more goals for us.”

Losing in the title game puts Bismarck on a collision course with another tough first-round opponent, similar to last year when they lost a heartbreaker in a shootout to Fargo Shanley in the quarterfinals.

“We’ve fallen short in close games the last two years,” she said. “It’s the third year in a row now that we’ve made state, and hopefully this year is the lucky year for us to get through the quarterfinal.”

The Demons face West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs today at 2:15 p.m. The Mustangs are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak.

“It’s a good challenge, especially since we did just come off of playing a good game against Minot,” Brown said. “If we can come off the Minot loss while playing the same way, we’ll definitely contend.

“We’re ready, and while we’ve had some unlucky draws, the East is a good, well-rounded conference.”

The Mustangs, as all state tournament teams seem to, present problems for Bismarck on both ends of the field.

“They have some dynamic forwards that create a lot of their offense, so slowing them down and making sure we stay in front of them and delay them so we can get behind them will be key,” Brown said. “We have to get around their goalkeeper, anything to shift her out of their goal is key, because she’s a good goalie that can hold and handle the ball well.”

The Demons have not allowed more than two goals in a match since May 2 against Fargo Davies.

“We have to work as a team, it’s not going to be an individual that will break them down, it will have to be a group of girls working together,” Brown said. “They have to pass, move and support each other to shift their defense to find gaps to get into.”

The quarterfinals represent the first time either team has played someone outside their region.

“You try to watch some film to see what you can do, but with it being the end of the season, you can change a few things, but getting out of what you’ve done all season can make things worse,” Brown said. “We’ll point out some key players and ideas to beating them or stopping them, but I wouldn’t say we change our whole gameplan.”

While nothing is certain, weather could provide some change-ups for all eight teams to deal with.

With the temperature expected to be in the high 80s and low 90s the next few days, the games could have enforced water breaks for the teams to ensure players don’t have trouble with hydration during the games.

If the weather gets hot enough, it could even force some changes to the schedule on the fly.

“If it gets too hot, there are built-in water breaks, and those will be automatic times for the girls to be resting,” Brown said. “Anything higher than 82 in a wet-bulb reading you get one water break, if it reads above 87 you get two water breaks per half.

“If it reads above 92, you have to re-schedule for a later time. It would be pushing games back to later times when the heat isn’t as bad. Our game is borderline, being at two, but I haven’t heard anything about it yet.”

An advantage for the Demons is that they’ve played just one game, the West Region championship last Thursday, in a span of 13 days.

With hot weather on the horizon, having well-rested players will be critical.

“The rest is huge, because a lot of our starters play almost 80-minute games,” Brown said. “The week was long enough, if it was any longer the girls would start to lose it because they’re used to playing multiple games in the span of a week.

“We’ll definitely be making it a priority to get subs in and get kids some water.”

While Minot gets a below-.500 team in Grand Forks Central today, the other two West Region teams have it a little tougher.

Fourth-seeded Jamestown gets the unenviable match of playing perhaps the second-best team in the state in Fargo Davies in the opener. Mandan faces 2022 runners-up Fargo Shanley in the late game.

“We have a good showing from the West side going to state,” Brown said. “I wish them a best of luck and hope the majority of us can go on to the semis. The East has always been strong, they’ve typically knocked out the West side, but I think it’ll be tough for both sides this year.

“There are a lot of good players on both sides this year, so it’ll come down to who shows up and puts a full game together.”