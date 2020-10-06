Demons rally past Eagles, advance to semifinals in Fargo

Trailing by a goal, with time dwindling in their state tournament opener, things didn’t look good for the Bismarck Demons.

But in the end, the West Region champions rallied with a pair of goals in the final 16 minutes to post a 3-2 victory over Fargo Davies in the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament on Saturday in the second game of a tournament doubleheader at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Two rebound goals down the stretch helped turn things around and propelled the Demons to a semifinal matchup against West Fargo on Friday at 2:15 p.m. at Fargo South.

“I think the boys came out and battled, and that’s what it takes at the state level,” said Bismarck coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis. “I’m very proud of the kids, they did really well.

“The key point was resilience, just keep on going and keep on working hard and that’s what I saw tonight.”

The Demons battled back -- and quickly -- after Yannick Vetter finished to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 16:08 remaining in the second half.

Just 16 seconds later, BHS got the equalizer on a rebound goal by Isaac Barth.

Babu Ramadhani’s game-winner with 8:03 remaining also came on a rebound.