Demons rally past Eagles, advance to semifinals in Fargo

Trailing by a goal, with time dwindling in their state tournament opener, things didn’t look good for the Bismarck Demons.
But in the end, the West Region champions rallied with a pair of goals in the final 16 minutes to post a 3-2 victory over Fargo Davies in the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament on Saturday in the second game of a tournament doubleheader at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
Two rebound goals down the stretch helped turn things around and propelled the Demons to a semifinal matchup against West Fargo on Friday at 2:15 p.m. at Fargo South.
“I think the boys came out and battled, and that’s what it takes at the state level,” said Bismarck coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis. “I’m very proud of the kids, they did really well.
“The key point was resilience, just keep on going and keep on working hard and that’s what I saw tonight.”
The Demons battled back -- and quickly -- after Yannick Vetter finished to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 16:08 remaining in the second half.
Just 16 seconds later, BHS got the equalizer on a rebound goal by Isaac Barth.
Babu Ramadhani’s game-winner with 8:03 remaining also came on a rebound.
“We knew that set piece was going to be a factor in this game because they put a lot of numbers behind the ball, so it’s really hard to break them,” Pierre-Louis said. “So we had to break them on the restart. So I told the guys to be vigilant, to look for the second ball and that’s what we did. We scored two goals with that.”
The opening round of the state tournament had a different feel as the quarterfinals were played at home sites instead of in Fargo due to COVID-19 precautions. So the Demons and Eagles battled at the Bowl shortly after Century posted a 3-2 win over Grand Forks Red River on a game decided on a penalty-kick shootout.
Still, a tournament win is a tournament win.
“We get what we get,” Pierre-Louis said. “We were lucky to have a season. We got the parents to come out. It’s our new normal.”
The Demons (13-1-2) will take on West Fargo (11-3-1), the East Region’s No. 2 seed in the semifinals. The Packers beat Legacy 3-0 on Tuesday in West Fargo in the Sabers’ first state tournament appearance.
“We’re halfway done,” Pierre-Louis said. “We still have to keep working and keep going.”
The Demons will head into the tournament’s final four with a 10-0-1 record in their past 11 outings, the tie a 1-1 draw at Minot.
Bismarck got on the board first as Rodrigue Mugisha scored in the 17th minute to give the Demons a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles got the equalizer with just under 10 minutes to go before the intermission as Yonas Adams got Fargo Davies on the board and the game was knotted up at 1-1 at the half. It stayed that way until midway through the second half when Vetter gave Davies the lead.
Drew Henricksen made seven saves for Bismarck. Jensen Waltz stopped eight shots for Davies, which finished the season at 8-6-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!