Demons pull away late from Mandan for first win of the season

Owen Haase scored off an assist from Jack Steckler at 9:25, giving the Demons a two-goal cushion at 3-1.

But Mandan’s Yantzer struck again. The senior’s second man-advantage goal of the game with just 1:58 left in the period pulled the Braves back to within a goal at 3-2 heading to the final period.

It stayed a tight game until the Demons sealed it with three goals in a span of 6:07 late in third.

Nico Mortenson scored two of them, a backhander at 9:27 to push the lead back to two goals and a 4-on-4 tally at 15:20 to wrap up the scoring. In between, Remington Richardson notched a power-play goal at 12:57.

The Demons started clicking late, in time to put the game away.

“It was just the positioning part of it,” Carr said. “They were really starting to understand where we want them ... Our forwards are pretty much key to our offense and a lot of that is when they’re playing the right spot. They weren’t doing that, they were trying to do too much with the puck rather than just keep it simple.”

Logan Hendrickson stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced, coming up big early in the third when the Braves were looking to even it up again.