Demons pull away late from Mandan for first win of the season

Wes Carr is starting to see some positives in the early going from his Bismarck Demons hockey team.
The Demons picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night, striking early in the first two periods and scoring three late goals to seal a 6-2 win over Mandan at the VFW Sports Center.
“Our big thing tonight was playing the body, being really physical, just trying to keep it simple and do our own kind of thing,” Carr said. "When we stray from that and we don’t play our game, play our position, we struggle.
“We still have to clean up a lot of our penalties and stuff like that too.”
Five different players scored goals and nine players notched a point in turning back the Braves.
Sam Stanton got the Demons on the scoreboard, scoring on a laser into the back of the net on the first shot of the game, just 32 seconds after the opening faceoff.
Tyler Yantzer evened it up with just 42 seconds left in the first period, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play off an assist from Dalton Fleck.
The Demons struck early again as Hunter Acker’s rebound goal at 2:03 of the second put BHS in front again.
“That’s the key to a lot of victories,” Carr said of the early goals. “If you jump on them right away, it’s hard to come back from that when you’re down right away.”
Owen Haase scored off an assist from Jack Steckler at 9:25, giving the Demons a two-goal cushion at 3-1.
But Mandan’s Yantzer struck again. The senior’s second man-advantage goal of the game with just 1:58 left in the period pulled the Braves back to within a goal at 3-2 heading to the final period.
It stayed a tight game until the Demons sealed it with three goals in a span of 6:07 late in third.
Nico Mortenson scored two of them, a backhander at 9:27 to push the lead back to two goals and a 4-on-4 tally at 15:20 to wrap up the scoring. In between, Remington Richardson notched a power-play goal at 12:57.
The Demons started clicking late, in time to put the game away.
“It was just the positioning part of it,” Carr said. “They were really starting to understand where we want them ... Our forwards are pretty much key to our offense and a lot of that is when they’re playing the right spot. They weren’t doing that, they were trying to do too much with the puck rather than just keep it simple.”
Logan Hendrickson stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced, coming up big early in the third when the Braves were looking to even it up again.
“Logan’s done a great job this year,” Carr said. “He’s really embraced the starting goaltender position and we’re going to keep riding him as long as we can.”
Zane Clausen finished with 25 saves for the Braves.
The win is one to build on for the Demons.
“I feel pretty good,” Carr said. “Obviously it would be nice to be 3-0 but the things that I’m looking for, making improvements on things and changing lines and getting all of our players back, that’s definitely helping.
“I’m not satisfied, I don’t think you ever should be, but I’m definitely a lot happier about how we’re playing position wise.”
Both teams hit the road on New Year’s Eve. The Demons (1-2-0) travel to Minot for a 2:30 p.m. contest, while the Braves (0-3-0) are at Hazen-Beulah for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff.