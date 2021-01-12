Demons overwhelm Hazen-Beulah

An easy hat trick in hockey? There is no such thing. However, it would be safe to say one-third of Remington Richardson's hat trick against Hazen-Beulah Tuesday night was there for the taking.

"The (H-B) guy fumbled the puck and I was in the right place at the right time," Richardson said following the Bismarck Demons' 9-1 victory over the North Stars at the VFW Sports Center. "I picked it up and it happened so fast I didn't see a spot (to shoot), so I used my backhand and tipped it in."

Richardson's steal at the top of the slot and subsequent goal came with the Demons on a penalty kill. It put BHS ahead 5-1 in the middle of the second period.

Dealing with the winless North Stars proved to be a struggle for the Demons through most of the first period. Richardson's unassisted goal from the left circle at the 6:15 mark was the only BHS tally of the game until the final two minutes of the session.

Suddenly, two similar goals by senior defenseman Jack Steckler put the Demons ahead 3-1.

Steckler gave the Demons a 2-1 lead with a drive from the left side of the blue line with 1:32 remaining in the period. Sixty-two seconds later, Steckler found the net again drilling in a shot from just outside the top of the slot.