Demons overwhelm Hazen-Beulah

An easy hat trick in hockey? There is no such thing. However, it would be safe to say one-third of Remington Richardson's hat trick against Hazen-Beulah Tuesday night was there for the taking.
"The (H-B) guy fumbled the puck and I was in the right place at the right time," Richardson said following the Bismarck Demons' 9-1 victory over the North Stars at the VFW Sports Center. "I picked it up and it happened so fast I didn't see a spot (to shoot), so I used my backhand and tipped it in."
Richardson's steal at the top of the slot and subsequent goal came with the Demons on a penalty kill. It put BHS ahead 5-1 in the middle of the second period.
Dealing with the winless North Stars proved to be a struggle for the Demons through most of the first period. Richardson's unassisted goal from the left circle at the 6:15 mark was the only BHS tally of the game until the final two minutes of the session.
Suddenly, two similar goals by senior defenseman Jack Steckler put the Demons ahead 3-1.
Steckler gave the Demons a 2-1 lead with a drive from the left side of the blue line with 1:32 remaining in the period. Sixty-two seconds later, Steckler found the net again drilling in a shot from just outside the top of the slot.
The Demons overwhelmed the visitors in the second period with a 21-1 shot advantage to build a 6-1 cushion. Richardson's shorthanded marker and two goals by junior defenseman Miles Stiefel did the second-period damage.
Richardson's third goal with 13:20 to play in the game put BHS on top 7-1 and invoked the running-clock mercy rule. Nico Mortenson and Avery McMahon accounted for Bismarck's final two tallies.
Hazen-Beulah's goal, the first tally of the game, was credited to Jacob Driscoll on a 2-on-1 break at 4:54. It came on the North Stars' first shot on net.
While a steady diet of blowouts does a team little good, Richardson, a junior center, said there's fun to be had on a night such as Tuesday.
"Everyone is loose and having a good time," he said.
Tuesday's victory was the Demons' third in a row and fourth in the last five games.
Richardson said the numbers are no mirage. BHS is getting better day by day.
"We're building a lot of momentum. ... It's indicative of how we're playing, and the wins obviously help. We're buying into the system and playing for the guy next to us," he observed.
Richardson, who was sixth on the team in scoring with seven goals and six assists as a sophomore, now has five goals and five assists.
Tuesday's burst gives the Demons a 28-20 advantage on their opponents for the season.
Next up for BHS is a Saturday contest with Bottineau-Rugby at Bottineau. Hazen-Beulah, now 0-8 plays host to Century on Thursday.