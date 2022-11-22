Demons open season with dual win over Sabers

An entertaining first match of the season greeted wrestling fans Tuesday night as defending state champion Bismarck beat Legacy 42-28 in front of a packed house at Karlgaard Gymnasium.

"Getting the first one out of the way is a good feeling," Demons coach Mark Lardy said. "We knew it would be tight, their lower end where they have their studs would be where the heart of their lineup would be. They gave us everything they had, and I'm happy with our performance."

Starting at 152 pounds and then working their way back around, the Demons built a big lead on the backs of their experienced wrestlers.

Three-time state champion LJ Araujo earned quickest pin of the night by locking up Isaac Mitchell in 44 seconds in the second bout of the night at 160 pounds.

Araujo's pin was one of five straight pins to start the match for the Demons, giving the home team a tough-to-surpass lead of 30-0.

"We felt pretty good coming around the turn at 285 with where we were sitting," Lardy said. "It was a good team effort, kids stepped up the way we expect them to. We knew the top of our lineup was a little more veteran than theirs, so we could take advantage of that, and thankfully we were able to do that.

"That's where momentum started for us, so when that started, it makes it much easier to have your teammates go out and wrestle well."

Ayden Schlafman put three more points on the board for the Demons with an 8-4 decision over Carter Johnson at 220 pounds before Legacy registered its first points of the evening.

Treyson Renken got the Sabers on the board with a 1-0 victory against Sam Larson in the heavyweight matchup.

"We went out and battled," Legacy coach Lars Jacobsen said. "We didn't get the result we wanted, but we went out and battled, and that's all we can ask from the kids. Our upper kids, they're young but they're putting in time, they've all been working."

A Cade Nieuwsma pin for Bismarck at 106 pounds and an 8-2 decision win for Logan Mertens at 138 pounds were Bismarck's final points of the night.

"There were plenty of things in the matches that we picked up on that we'll be working on going forward," Lardy said. "We'll go back to the table and work on them."

Walker Sabot (113 pounds) and Clark Thompson (145 pounds) grabbed pin wins for the Sabers, with Nic Enzminger getting six additional points on a forfeit at 120 pounds.

Joey Enzminger battled Hudson Egeberg to a 6-3 decision win for the Sabers at 126 pounds. JJ Thompson scored Legacy the lone major decision victory of the night with a 9-1 defeat of Carson Lardy at 132 pounds.

"Most all of our lighter weight kids are returners or state qualifiers," Jacobsen said. "They put in a lot of time during the offseason and they're making big jumps."

Lardy particularly enjoyed the later matches in the dual, despite some of the results, as those were the longest-lasting and most likely to end in a decision instead of the quick pins.

"Starting at 126, there were hard-fought matches," Lardy said. "Definitely makes it more exciting than pin after pin. We have to prepare for more of those types of matches, because we know they will make us better. Hard-fought wins are better than quick pins."

Both teams have some time off between now and their next outings.

Bismarck will practice for a week-and-a-half in advance of the Mandan Lions tournament the first weekend of December.

As for the Sabers, they have a triangular home meet Dec. 1 with Watford City and Killdeer before heading to Mandan the next day.

"We like to frontload our schedule a little, test the kids' endurance," Jacobsen said. "Dual and tournament endurance are very different things. Plus, you don't want to be beat up at the end of the season, because that's when injuries happen.

"If we wrestle well, great, if we don't, we have to learn and we have opportunities to get better."

SABERS PREVAIL ON TIEBREAKERS

With no official duals taking place during last season in the debut of girls' wrestling in the state, Tuesday night's matchup was the first official dual for Bismarck and Legacy.

It could not have been closer. Legacy, last season's second-place finisher at state, prevailed over Bismarck, last year's third-place finisher, 37-36 on criteria after the teams tied 36-36.

Number of matches won was the tiebreaker in Legacy's favor, as the Sabers were winners in seven bouts to the Demons' six.

Decision wins at 125 pounds and 155 pounds were the lone matches to not end in forfeits or pins, with the Sabers claiming both victories.

Adrian Steidler edged out a 6-5 win over Jayde Madson at 125 pounds and Summer Hanna won 6-4 at 155 over Aubrie Overson.

Alicia Kenfack (110), Sophia Johnson (120), Aleiya Cullinan (135), and Phoenix Lindseth (250) earned pin victories for the Sabers. Cullinan's pin came in the final match of the evening to tie the dual at 36-all.

Emily Youboty won by forfeit for the Sabers at 100 pounds, both teams forfeited at 105 pounds, and Cambree Anderson of the Demons won by forfeit at 190 pounds.

Julia Araujo (115), Cambrie Feist (130), Paige Baumgartner (140), Taeghan Rittenbach (145), and Lexi Beckler (170) won by pin for Bismarck.