Demons move forward with new leaders

Last year's graduating class from Bismarck's boys wrestling program was key to Bismarck High's continued reign as the premier Class A wrestling program in the state.

The Demons have big shoes to fill now that names found among state championship and placement matches like Renner, Fettig, Nagel and Moran have graduated.

"Every year when you graduate seniors, it's hard to think about what the next year will bring," Bismarck co-head coach Mark Lardy said. "I'm thankful we have a group of guys this year that are ready to step up and work hard. Definitely hard to replace the seniors we had, but we're looking forward to this year as well."

That's not to say they're lacking on returning names familiar to state title contenders.

Back again are a new class of leaders, including senior Ty Sanders (21-22 West Region third-place finish, 21-22 state eighth-place finish), Tate Olson (21-22 West Region fourth-place finish), and three-time state title winner LJ Araujo, among others.

"In our senior class, we have two starters, Ty Sanders at 145 and Tate Olson at 152," Lardy said. "Both are returning place-finishers and we're looking for good leadership from them this year. Our junior class has some talented kids too, including LJ Araujo coming back for more.

"Our sophomore class up to our senior class has depth and good leadership, so as always, we've got good energy in our room and it should be another fun year."

One place where Bismarck High has taken a step forward over last year is in the number of athletes who have come out for wrestling, according to Lardy.

"We have great numbers this year, better numbers than we've had since the early 2000s," Lardy said. "We've had more than 40 kids in the room consistently, and we've been working them hard and they're hanging on. It's a good situation."

The large roster will allow for Bismarck to cover for injury, illnesses, trips and other happenstances that occur during the course of a long wrestling season.

"We always have some movement between JV and varsity," Lardy said. "We always say February is more important than November. There'll be some juggling as we start out, then as always, January comes around and the lineup starts to settle itself.

"We're working at filling a complete lineup, there are some light spots in our lineup where we put a younger kid in who might not be there a whole year, but we're going to have a full lineup for our first dual and, barring injuries, should be able to do it throughout the year."

Bismarck's depth this season will be featured as soon as tonight.

Getting an early jump on their competitive season, the Demons boys and girls wrestling teams head to Legacy for a dual against the Sabers with some of their lineup not quite ready to hit the mats yet.

That's OK though, according to Lardy.

"The lineup we'll show against Legacy may not be the lineup we end up having at the end of the year," Lardy said. "Kids will get their weights down, fill into a spot, and we have some injuries from kids that aren't quite 100 percent so we're not going to put them into the lineup until they're ready to go."

The variety of wrestlers the Demons will feature early on should give Bismarck a good idea as to where they line up against a city filled with talented young wrestlers that will soon be climbing the ranks.

"Legacy has a good young squad, they have a lot of talented young kids with a few older talented kids," Lardy said. "Their bread and butter will be their younger kids that are coming through. It'll be interesting to see how Legacy develops throughout the year.

"St. Mary's and Century are in a similar boat, they graduated a lot of kids and then have a young group coming through. Around the city, the eighth grade to sophomore classes are super tough, so it'll be interesting and exciting to see which teams develop by the end of this year and through the next few years."

Bismarck will have plenty of chances to give everyone who came out for wrestling this season a shot at competing.

After the Legacy dual, the Demons will attend four invitationals (Mandan Lions, Rapid City, Valley City and Rumble on the Red) and compete in duals against Jamestown (home), Mandan (away), and Turtle Mountain (away) just in the month of December.

"Our dual and tournament schedule has stayed pretty set, the only wrinkle we threw in was starting out with Legacy instead of St. Mary's," Lardy said. "Next week we have Lions, which will give us a lot of matches against good competition.

"Some people look at it as holiday season, I look at it as tournament season and getting going on the busy part of our season."

With January and February's schedule also full of invites and duals, Lardy talked about some other items on Bismarck's schedule.

"The tournament schedule is identical last year," Lardy said. "We were able to dual Pierre, South Dakota, last year and won't dual them this year. We do get to face Sidney, Montana, which is always exciting, because they have a strong program and it's always fun to see the tougher competition that you don't always see."

Lardy and Schumacher are ready for this year's team to show what it can do, both on the mats and developing their abilities to lead after a good summer of work.

"You don't have to be a captain to be a leader," Lardy said. "You can be a third-string guy but still be a leader on the team. We want that mindset of everyone in the room being a leader, which helps develop everyone.

"We've had a lot of kids put in time over the summer, we had good summer wrestling numbers from younger kids to our older ones."