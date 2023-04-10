Last year in girls soccer, Minot reigned supreme.

Sitting just behind the Majettes for much of the season were the Bismarck Demons, who had a season of near-misses that ended with the team advancing to, but not placing at, state.

"I think we competed well last year, and I think we can compete well this year, particularly against Minot," Bismarck head coach Michelle Brown said. "We'll just have to take advantage of our opportunities to score when we have them and be sound defensively so we aren't letting a lot of little mistakes add up to a big mistake."

After a season where senior Reece Vorachek and freshman Addy Massey dominated offensively, the Demons found themselves in the West Region championship game against Minot.

The Magicians had one of their best games of the season, shutting out the Demons 2-0 and bumping them into a matchup with Fargo Shanley in the state quarterfinals.

Excellent defense from both teams led to the game reaching the shootout, which the Demons lost 3-1 to drop into the consolation bracket. Shanley eventually faced Minot in the state championship game.

The adrenaline-filled quarterfinal seemed to sap the energy from the Demons, who lost 5-0 to Fargo Davies in consolation play. Bismarck did not score in its final three games.

"We have a big group of seniors again this year that are ready to work and make the most of the season," Brown said. "We have a big class of freshmen that weren't there, but the seniors are definitely ready to get going again."

The graduation of Vorachek, goaltender Kayley Wachter, and a half-dozen other seniors, leaves openings for players to step up this season.

Massey will lead the line up front, but the Demons are seeking a more balanced scoring attack.

"We'll gain some more goal-scorers from our crew coming back," Brown said. "I expect Peyton Neumiller to have a good season, she's been a goal-scorer and creator for us. Massey was big for us again for this year, and I think Alec Keller will have a year where she finds herself and starts finding the back of the net a little more."

As for who takes over in net for Wachter, last year's JV roster holds the answer.

"We've got two prospects at goalkeeper we feel can get it done," Brown said. "We've got Aliveya Fink and Jenna Wald. They rotated between being the backup due to injury, but they both watched and trained with Kayley."

With winter weather continuing to hang on, it's anybody's guess when the Demons will take the pitch for their first game.

The Demons have a trio of local games leading off their schedule against Mandan, Century, and St. Mary's. With the West Region going to a single round-robin schedule with the addition of Dickinson, there's a little more wiggle room than usual to reschedule games.

"I'm hoping we're going to be rolling on schedule," Brown said. "With the change in schedule, it makes it a little easier to reschedule if necessary, but if we don't have any more snow and get more sun, we can get going.

"Practice is where it gets tough, because there isn't enough turf outside for everybody to practice outside, but I'm optimistic for us being on track for games."

Brown is happy that the West Region has added another team in Dickinson, and that another new member of the conference is waiting in the wings in Minot North.

"Our conference will keep getting bigger," she said. "It's nice to see girls soccer continue to grow."