Demons' Korsmo turns in another blazing time

Bismarck cross country runner Sean Korsmo has this social distancing stuff all figured out.

Any doubts, just look at the results of Saturday’s Anderson-Stavn cross country meet at McDowell Dam in Bismarck.

Running in the first of two groups of four teams to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Korsmo ran all alone most of the day, finishing in a time of 15:28.19. His nearest challenger was teammate Juan Flores, whose 16:40.66 was more than a minute behind the winner.

“Time doesn’t matter to me too much. I know I need to be getting better each week,” Korsmo said. “I was just trying to break last week’s PR of 15:31, which I did. I was running for it, I was running myself into the ground. My legs are tired."

Korsmo has been his toughest competition as he seeks to regain the state title he had in 2018 but lost last season to Dickinson’s Brady Yoder.

Given the pandemic protocols, Korsmo hasn’t been able to line up against many of the runners who could push him to the finish line. Jamestown’s Ben Anteau was the fastest runner in group two. His 15:47.00 was 19 seconds behind Korsmo.