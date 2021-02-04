Demon wrestlers start slow, finish strong in win over Century

The visiting fans had their moment as Century wrestlers won three of the first five bouts in Thursday's West Region dual with archrival Bismarck.
Then reality set in and the hosts, the undefeated BHS Demons, ran off five straight wins en route to a 52-23 victory. Bismarck completed its regional dual season with an unblemished slate.
With the triumph at Bismarck High School's Karlgaard gym, Bismarck improved to 10-0 in the region and 12-0 overall. Century suffered its first loss of the season. The Patriots now stand 7-1 and 10-1.
Thanks to pins by Kaden DeCoteau at 132 pounds and Clay Radenz at 138, the Patriots led 17-9 after five bouts. That proved to be Century's high-water mark.
Isaac Peterson at 152 and Kaden Renner at 160 won by fall to wipe out Century's lead. Renner's 27-second pin put BHS up 21-17 and initiated a run of five straight wins to give the Demons an insurmountable 42-17 advantage.
Renner took the mat smack in the middle of the dual, the seventh of 14 bouts and put Bismarck ahead to stay. He said where his turn falls in a dual is almost irrelevant, because in dual wrestling pins are the coin of the realm.
"I think we know beforehand that the main goal is to get a pin. In dual wrestling pins are the most points," he noted.
Bonus points were everywhere on Thursday. Three of Century's four wins were by fall and the other was by technical fall. In addition to falls by DeCoteau and Radenz, Jacob Burckhard gave the Patriots a pin at 285.
Bismarck answered with six pins, two majors, a technical and a decision. Winning by fall for the Demons were Wilfried Tanefeu at 120, Peterson, Renner, Ayden Schlafman at 195, Isaiah Huus at 220 and Christian Tanefeu in the night's finale at 113.
Due to a coronavirus-related ban on Class A tournaments, Bismarck's season has been restricted to duals. Consequently, Renner has wrestled just a dozen times this season, about one-third the number of matches he'd have at this point under normal circumstances.
Matches don't add up in duals like they do in tournaments, but Renner, a junior who was a state runner-up last winter, isn't complaining.
"I love duals. They're my favorite. Both teams are hyped and there are large student sections at duals. That's cool," he observed.
Renner said the vast decline in the opportunities to compete hasn't affected him as much as many of his compatriots.
"I wrestle all summer. I never stopped wrestling since last season," he noted. "Obviously, I'd like more matches, though."
Thursday's clash was the 56th in the BHS-CHS dual series. Bismarck holds a 48-8 lead. The Demons have won the last six and 31 of the last 32 encounters. Three times the teams have faced one another in the state dual finals.
High school wrestling's regular season is in the 11th hour. Bismarck plays host to a triangular today involving St. Mary's and Watford City at the Knaak Center. Wrestling begins at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Century will wrap up the regular season with a triangular at the CHS Olson gym. Watford City and Williston will join the Patriots in the event.
The state tournament beckons, beginning Feb. 18 at the Fargodome, and Renner says he's itching to get started.
"I guess we're ready for it. We've had a lot of practice with no competition. We just want to get in there and get things done. ... We've practiced hard and we just want to prove we've worked hard and we deserve (the state title)," he said.