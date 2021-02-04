Demon wrestlers start slow, finish strong in win over Century

Bonus points were everywhere on Thursday. Three of Century's four wins were by fall and the other was by technical fall. In addition to falls by DeCoteau and Radenz, Jacob Burckhard gave the Patriots a pin at 285.

Bismarck answered with six pins, two majors, a technical and a decision. Winning by fall for the Demons were Wilfried Tanefeu at 120, Peterson, Renner, Ayden Schlafman at 195, Isaiah Huus at 220 and Christian Tanefeu in the night's finale at 113.

Due to a coronavirus-related ban on Class A tournaments, Bismarck's season has been restricted to duals. Consequently, Renner has wrestled just a dozen times this season, about one-third the number of matches he'd have at this point under normal circumstances.

Matches don't add up in duals like they do in tournaments, but Renner, a junior who was a state runner-up last winter, isn't complaining.

"I love duals. They're my favorite. Both teams are hyped and there are large student sections at duals. That's cool," he observed.

Renner said the vast decline in the opportunities to compete hasn't affected him as much as many of his compatriots.

"I wrestle all summer. I never stopped wrestling since last season," he noted. "Obviously, I'd like more matches, though."