Delay on winter sports season puts coaches in a bind

Troy Olson, head coach of the Century hockey team, thought things had been progressing nicely, all things considered.

“In the back of our minds we knew something could happen. I think 2020 has shown us you have to be ready for anything,” Olson said. “In my opinion, I thought the schools and the kids have done a pretty good job just in terms of how they’ve been dealing with it.

“But at the same time, the numbers are the numbers. They aren’t very good right now.”

Hockey teams had gotten in five practices. However, the unique nature of the sport will make it difficult for athletes to maintain conditioning.

“Right now, the rinks are closed up,” Olson said. “We’ll set up workout schedules for the kids but you can’t really simulate hockey conditions if you don’t have ice.”

Athletes will be on their own to train, which also comes with complications.