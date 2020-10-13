Defense leading the way for No. 1-ranked Linton-HMB volleyball team

There’s little secret to Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock’s volleyball success this season.
The Lions don’t let the ball hit the floor much.
Through 16 matches, all victories, the Lions have dropped just two sets, all in the same match. That’s 15 sweeps in 16 matches.
“Defense has been our focus this year. I believe we probably have the best defense in the state,” Linton-HMB coach Jaime Richter said. “They don’t let the ball on the floor very much.”
Jaycee Richter is approaching 2,000 digs in her banner career. Teegan Scherr is well over 1,000 and Callie Hase is approaching 1K. All three are juniors. Emily Kelsch, the only senior who plays for the Lions, joins Richter and Scherr in playing all the way around.
Richter, 5-foot-7, has been a varsity regular since the eighth grade when she was 4-10. Scherr, Hase and Kelsch also have years of experience banked. Despite the talented returning roster, a 16-0 record and No. 1 ranking has been a little more than anybody expected.
“I believe in our girls. They’ve worked really hard and they have big goals, but to be 16-0, I don’t think you go in expecting that,” Richter said. “The girls get along so well. Their goals are to get to state. They come in the with the attitude each day to get better.”
The Lions play seven girls, all capable of playing multiple positions. When sophomore setter Gracie Schumacher was sidelined due to coronavirus exposure, Jaycee Richter ran the show. That transition was especially smooth. Richter and Schumacher are cousins.
Schumacher, a first-year starter, has excelled when she's been on the floor.
"She had to learn a lot in a little bit of time," noted Jaime Richter, who is Jaycee's mom and Gracie Schumacher's aunt. "We play a quick offense. This is probably the fastest team I've coached. (Gracie) stepped in and has played amazing."
Schumacher has plenty of places to set the ball.
Scherr is the Lions' top hitter.
"Teegan is super confident. She understands how to hit around the block and how to place the ball," Jaime Richter said.
Sophomore Shaylee Bosch and junior Kim Gefroh also bring power to the middle and outside. Gefroh is an inspirational story. She has not played since the seventh grade due to three major ACL injuries.
"She can really put the ball away big. She's explosive vertically," Jaime Richter said of Gefroh. "It's great to see her back healthy and playing well."
Scherr, Bosch, Richter and Kelsch all have had double-figure kill performances this season, particularly impressive considering all but one of their matches has ended 3-0.
"We have confidence in all the girls," Jaime Richter said.
The Lions have a marquee matchup looming. They host No. 2-ranked and fellow unbeaten Oakes on Thursday. The Tornadoes have played in the last two championship matches at the state tournament.
Richter is not downplaying the significance of the Region 3 showdown.
"It's a huge match. We haven't played them since last year," she said. "Oakes is a great team. The girls are excited. It's one of those matches you really look forward to."
The Lions already have a big win under their belts.
On Oct. 3, Dickinson Trinity led the Lions 2-0, 23-21 at the Linton gym.
"Volleyball is such a game of momentum. Sometimes you have really big swings in a match where one minute it looks like you forget how to play volleyball, then you all the sudden find it again," Richter said. "It looked like we were in trouble in that match. Trinity is really good, but the girls kept their composure and just kept fighting. It was a great win."
With matches against Oakes, Trinity and Carrington, another top Region 3 team, Richter is confident the Lions will be well tested when tournament time rolls around.
"Our region is very strong," she said. "We always go into the tournament feeling like we're ready because we've played so many good teams."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
