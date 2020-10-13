Defense leading the way for No. 1-ranked Linton-HMB volleyball team

"We have confidence in all the girls," Jaime Richter said.

The Lions have a marquee matchup looming. They host No. 2-ranked and fellow unbeaten Oakes on Thursday. The Tornadoes have played in the last two championship matches at the state tournament.

Richter is not downplaying the significance of the Region 3 showdown.

"It's a huge match. We haven't played them since last year," she said. "Oakes is a great team. The girls are excited. It's one of those matches you really look forward to."

The Lions already have a big win under their belts.

On Oct. 3, Dickinson Trinity led the Lions 2-0, 23-21 at the Linton gym.

"Volleyball is such a game of momentum. Sometimes you have really big swings in a match where one minute it looks like you forget how to play volleyball, then you all the sudden find it again," Richter said. "It looked like we were in trouble in that match. Trinity is really good, but the girls kept their composure and just kept fighting. It was a great win."

With matches against Oakes, Trinity and Carrington, another top Region 3 team, Richter is confident the Lions will be well tested when tournament time rolls around.

"Our region is very strong," she said. "We always go into the tournament feeling like we're ready because we've played so many good teams."

