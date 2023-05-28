Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In her final meet competing for Fargo Davies, Bariborve 'Cece' Deebom went out a winner.

Named the Class A girls Senior Athlete of the Year, Deebom took home four state titles for the second year in a row, giving her 12 first-place finishes and 15 appearances on the podium. She anchored first-place teams in 2019's and 2023's 400 relay, a fourth and three first-place finishes in the 100 dash, a fourth and three firsts in the 100 hurdles, a first and a second in the long jump, and three firsts in the 200.

"It feels great, knowing that I've left my name in North Dakota state track history," Deebom said. "I went through some injuries this year, and knowing that the training we did earlier in the year carried to this meet, I'm happy with it."

She also led Davies to three team titles.

"I go one event at a time," Deebom said. "Knowing that I got to be a part of three state championship teams, that's a good way to finish off my high school career."

That included Saturday's win, where the Eagles put up 120.5 points to double-up second-place Grand Forks Red River.

"We feel good about our chances, because our best chances at points going toward our score were happening," Deebom said. "Our girls in the field events were doing amazing, and we were ready to show the state what we can do."

Deebom joined the parade of state record-setters Saturday, anchoring Davies' 400 relay to a new record of 47.97 seconds, the only record set on the Class A girls' side in the three-day meet.

Deebom looks ready, and has for several years, to head south to Nebraska to compete for the Cornhuskers.

"I'll be emotional at the end of the meet," Deebom said. "I'm just living in the moment and ready to race my next events."

Davies also got a win from Kate Laqua in the 300 hurdles.

FRIDLEY LEADS CHS

While Century sunk to an uncharacteristic fifth in the girls meet, counting just 55 points, the Patriots had a bright spot, both for this weekend and for next year, in junior Eden Fridley.

Fridley was a part of both individual state titles won by Century. She took first on Thursday in the long jump, then anchored Century's winning 800 relay on Saturday.

"It always feels good being a state champion," Fridley said. "It's awesome (to be a two-time champion), but it's also a result of my coaches prepping me the whole year, prepping me for the moment to be a champion and having a confident mindset that anything can happen at state."

Fridley provided more than half of Century's point total.

The points were somewhat unexpected. Fridley came into the long jump seeded 11th and the Patriots' 800 relay was seeded sixth entering the meet and third after prelims.

"Especially in relays, it doesn't matter what's on paper," Fridley said. "You just go out and run your best. We focused on having fun, we were all chill and relax. I wasn't in the prelims, another girl ran for me, but she did a great job of getting us here, so credit to her."

Fridley enjoys competing at state to be sure, but she also enjoys watching the talent that's gathered in Bismarck.

"It's so much fun competing, but it's also so much fun watching, which is a cool thing about state," Fridley said. "Watching girls do their best, seeing the expressions on their faces when they win, just like how we felt, that's what makes state so cool."

SAGASER SURPRISES

Legacy's Adison Sagaser saved her best performance for the state meet.

The Legacy senior cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to win the high jump.

"It's never happened to me before," Sagaser said of winning a state title. "I'm just taking all the excitement in and I'm happy I worked hard for this moment."

Sagaser's previous best, matching her seed height, was 5-2. But the senior found something inside herself during her final state meet, and found ways to get over the bar every time it was raised.

Bismarck's Jordan Rood and Sagaser were the only two left standing after the bar was raised to 5-4, then on her third and final attempt, Sagaser earned a round of applause from the audience by clearing 5-5.

"I knew what I had to do, and if I kept my confidence, things would go my way," Sagaser said. "I put my mind to it, I knew I wanted to get a state title, and that's where I got."

As a team Legacy also improved over 2022, jumping from an 11th-place finish in the final standings to seventh this year, a half-point up on eighth-place Watford City with 39.5 points.

NEWS AND NOTES

Grand Forks Red River, Bismarck and West Fargo joined Davies and Century in the top five, with Red River taking second with 64.25 points and the Packers and Demons tying for third with 63 apiece.

After a season that included a West Region title and their third-place finish at state, Demons co-head coaches Tim Kolsrud and Dale Colby were named Co-Head Coaches of the Year.

Bismarck had a quiet final day after leading through the second day of the meet. The Demons had their 400 and 800 relays finish seventh and eighth, didn't place in the 1600, and Rood's second in the high jump was their best finish of the day.