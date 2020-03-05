Darras surpasses 1,000 career points in Mandan's win; Defense lifts Legacy over Williston

Lakyn Darras soared over 1,000 career points in style on Thursday.
Mandan's senior standout poured in 30 points as the Braves scored 42-second half points in its 72-51 West Region tournament quarterfinal win over St. Mary's at the Bismarck Event Center.
Darras, who entered the game three short of 1,000 points, scored 12 in the first half and 18 more after the break.
"Well, this time of year you just gotta do what you gotta do to win," said the Braves' 6-0 senior, who will play for the Marauders next season. "I knew this game I would have to put in some points and my teammates deserve a lot of credit. They were getting me the ball."
St. Mary's led 11-3 early and 33-30 at halftime, but Darras shouldered the load against the Saints' twin towers of Maria Mann and Hallie Schweitzer.
"It takes a lot of work pushing them around down there. They're both good players," Darras said. "You just have to stay mentally strong and have confidence that you can play with those girls."
Darras made all six of her free throws. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists.
"She's so smart. She knows how to attack and she's very good at maneuvering her body," Mandan coach Abby Thomas said of Darras. "She's had a great career for us. She plays with so much heart and passion."
The Braves (15-7) turned in a stellar second-half performance. They scored 42 points and allowed St. Mary's just 18 in what appeared, on paper, to be a coin-flip game.
"We knew we were in for a battle. St. Mary's came out really strong and played really well and we have some kids that haven't played in a WDA tournament game, so there were some jitters you have to work through," Thomas said. "I thought in the second half we played really well at both ends. Defensively, you have to rebound against them because they're so big and I thought we did a really nice job of holding our own inside."
Mann and Elizabeth Peyerl scored 13 points each for the Saints (12-10). Thomas credited senior Maria Moore's defense against St. Mary's point guard Abbi Kopp, who was held to two points.
"Controlling Kopp is so hard to do. She's such a good driver, but I thought Maria played outstanding defense on her," Thomas said.
The Saints scored the first bucket of the second half for a 35-30 edge, but Mandan reeled off the next 17 points, turning a five-point deficit into a 12-point lead (47-35).
"It was a really great team effort by everybody on both ends of the floor," Darras said. "I thought we played with a lot of confidence, especially in the second half."
The Braves face Legacy (20-2) in the first semifinal game on Friday at 2 p.m. The winner seals a trip to the state tournament in Fargo. The loser faces a state-qualifier on Saturday.
"We've been telling the girls, kind of prodding them throughout the season, that we think they're capable of more than what they give themselves credit for," Thomas said. "This was a really good win for us today. We're proud of the girls. We want them to enjoy it, but we know we have a really good Legacy team waiting for us tomorrow."
LEGACY 54, WILLISTON 46
You have free articles remaining.
Mac Boone hit four key 3s for Legacy on Thursday, but it was her hustle play that may have turned the tide.
After hitting a 3-pointer to give Legacy its first lead of its West Region tournament quarterfinal game at 40-37 eight minutes into the second half, Boone went diving head-first for a loose ball. The Legacy senior guard snared the ball, found Alexis Dressler with the pass, who whistled it to Hannah Stymeist for a layup.
The Sabers outscored Williston 21-12 to rally for a 54-46 victory.
“Obviously her shooting was big for us today, but I really thought the play she made on the loose ball was key,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said of Boone. “She’s such an important player for us. She makes a lot of plays that help you win games.”
For Boone, it’s whatever it takes.
“That’s what we need to do in games like this,” she said. “We probably weren’t at our best. We needed to fight for everything.”
Boone led the Sabers with 14 points, but Legacy struggled to find its rhythm offensively.
“We were so tentative in the first half. I thought we were second-guessing ourselves, kind of overthinking a lot of things,” Petrik said. “Hopefully we got the jitters out and can come out and play Saber basketball tomorrow.”
Makia Remus carried the load for the Coyotes. The Williston senior scored 20 of her game-high 23 points in the first half as Williston led 34-33 after 18 minutes. Remus connected on five 3-pointers, four in the opening half.
“When Remus gets it going, she’s tough to stop,” Petrik said.
Legacy’s trademark defense was the difference in the second half. The Sabers allowed just 12 points over the final 18 minutes.
“That’s the key to our team. Williston came out really strong, probably stronger than we expected, that’s a credit to them,” Boone said. “We needed to play better defensively in the second half. When we’re not playing our best on offense, we can count on our defense.”
Boone went 5-for-9 from the floor, making four of eight from 3-point range.
“I always watch her follow through. If her fingers are down, I know it’s going in,” Petrik said. “She had a great follow through today. She hit some very important shots.”
The rest of the Legacy lineup went 14-for-38.
“I’m not the biggest on the offensive side, but when I get hot, I can help our team out,” Boone said. “If felt good to do that today.”
Arianna Berryhill added 11 points for the Sabers (20-2).
Brooklyn Douglas (12) joined Remus (23) in double figures for the 7-16 Coyotes, who take on St. Mary's in a loser-out game Friday at 4:30 p.m. on the Exhibit Hall court.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com