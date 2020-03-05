Darras surpasses 1,000 career points in Mandan's win; Defense lifts Legacy over Williston

The Braves (15-7) turned in a stellar second-half performance. They scored 42 points and allowed St. Mary's just 18 in what appeared, on paper, to be a coin-flip game.

"We knew we were in for a battle. St. Mary's came out really strong and played really well and we have some kids that haven't played in a WDA tournament game, so there were some jitters you have to work through," Thomas said. "I thought in the second half we played really well at both ends. Defensively, you have to rebound against them because they're so big and I thought we did a really nice job of holding our own inside."

Mann and Elizabeth Peyerl scored 13 points each for the Saints (12-10). Thomas credited senior Maria Moore's defense against St. Mary's point guard Abbi Kopp, who was held to two points.

"Controlling Kopp is so hard to do. She's such a good driver, but I thought Maria played outstanding defense on her," Thomas said.

The Saints scored the first bucket of the second half for a 35-30 edge, but Mandan reeled off the next 17 points, turning a five-point deficit into a 12-point lead (47-35).

"It was a really great team effort by everybody on both ends of the floor," Darras said. "I thought we played with a lot of confidence, especially in the second half."