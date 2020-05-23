Darras, Klein named MVPs by Mandan MAR Club

Darras, Klein named MVPs by Mandan MAR Club

Lakyn Darras and Elijah Klein have been chosen as the Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club's Senior Athletes of the Year.

The annual MAR Club's Most Valuable Athlete and Awards Night was planned for May 4 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each sport, including the ones canceled this spring season, had an MVP selected.

Darras was named MVP in both basketball and volleyball for the Braves. She also earned all-state honors in both sports. Darras also played softball for the Braves.

During the fall season, Darras totaled 243 kills and 31.5 blocks helping Mandan to a seventh-place finish at the state volleyball tournament.

In basketball, University of Mary recruit averaged 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in being named a Miss Basketball finalist. Mandan advanced to the third-place game at the Class A state tournament in Fargo in March before it was postponed and later canceled.

Klein earned all-state honors in football and basketball for the second season in a row.

Klein, who will play football at the University of North Dakota, reeled in nine touchdown passes for the Braves, who went 7-4 and advanced to the Class AAA semifinals. Klein caught 41 passes for 693 yards.

On the hard court, the 6-7 Klein averaged 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting 61% from the floor. He also blocked 36 shots as the Braves advanced to the consolation championship game of the state Class A tournament before it was canceled.

Other finalists for the female Senior Athlete of the Year award were Nellie Masseth, Maria Moore, Kelby Rinas and Mayson Sheldon. Dane Carlson, Will Kleinknecht, Aaron Riopelle and Parker Zander were finalists for the boys award.

Darras, Moore and Parker Zander were 2020 Elite Brave award recipients.

Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club

2019-20 Most Valuable Athletes

Baseball (2019): Evan Arenz

Softball (2019): Sydney Gustavsson

Boys golf (2019): Trey Hohbein

Girls soccer (2019): Alonna Allickson

Girls tennis (2019): Elizabeth Felderman

Boys track (2019): Austin Frey

Girls track (2019): Avery Hauff, Kelby Rinas

Cheerleading (football): Jennifer Ness, Bobbie Gieser

Boys cross country: Brayden Johnson

Girls cross country: Kelby Rinas

Football: Austin Frey

Girls golf: Deona Roehrich

Boys soccer: Joe Schon

Girls swimming and diving: Mayson Sheldon

Boys tennis: Ben Gartner

Volleyball: Lakyn Darras

Boys basketball: Elijah Klein

Girls basketball: Lakyn Darras

Cheerleading (basketball): Kayla Wentz, Kaya Gayette

Gymnastics: Kendal Blair

Boys hockey: Parker Zander

Girls hockey: Ana Ross

Boys swimming and diving: Wyatt Hermanson, Javier Aguero Montero

Wrestling: Will Kleinknecht

MAR Club Athletes of the Month

April 2019: Connor Seefeld (baseball); Olivia Geiger (girls soccer)

May 2019: Chris Koester (track); Breanna Helbling (tennis)

June 2019: Trey Hohbein (golf); Elizabeth Felderman, Kenna Vogel (tennis)

August 2019: Austin Frey (football); Lakyn Darras (volleyball)

September 2019: Jaxon Duttenhefer (football); Mayson Sheldon (swimming)

October 2019: Cole Graner (football); Maria Moore (cross country)

November 2019: Jaden Rohrich (football); Piper Harris (volleyball)

December 2019: Jayce Lowman (basketball), Will Kleinknecht (wrestling), Lakyn Darras (basketball)

January 2020: Parker Zander (hockey)l Maria Moore (basketball)

February 2020: Elijah Klein (basketball); Amaya Ramsey (basketball)

March 2020: Jaxton Wiest (basketball); Piper Harris (basketball)

Academic team scholar awards (3.2 GPA or higher)

Spring 2019: Baseball, boys track, girls softball, girls soccer, girls tennis, girls track and field.

Fall 2019: Boys soccer, girls cross country, boys tennis, cheerleading (football), girls swimming/diving, volleyball.

Winter 2020: Boys basketball, girls basketball, cheerleading (basketball), wrestling.

Senior Athlete of the Year finalists

Female: Lakyn Darras, Nellie Masseth, Maria Moore, Kelby Rinas, Mayson Sheldon.

Male: Dane Carlson, Elijah Klein, Will Kleinknecht, Aaron Riopelle, Parker Zander.

Senior Athlete of the Year

Female: Lakyn Darras

Male: Elijah Klein

2020 Elite Brave Recipients

Lakyn Darras, Maria Moore, Parker Zander.

Coaching awards

Ralph Manley (Class and WDA boys swimming coach of the Year); Leif Mattson (West Region Boys Hockey Coach of the Year); Claudia Schoellkopf (NDHSCA Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year).

