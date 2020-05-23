Darras, Klein named MVPs by Mandan MAR Club

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lakyn Darras and Elijah Klein have been chosen as the Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club's Senior Athletes of the Year.

The annual MAR Club's Most Valuable Athlete and Awards Night was planned for May 4 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each sport, including the ones canceled this spring season, had an MVP selected.

Darras was named MVP in both basketball and volleyball for the Braves. She also earned all-state honors in both sports. Darras also played softball for the Braves.

During the fall season, Darras totaled 243 kills and 31.5 blocks helping Mandan to a seventh-place finish at the state volleyball tournament.

In basketball, University of Mary recruit averaged 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in being named a Miss Basketball finalist. Mandan advanced to the third-place game at the Class A state tournament in Fargo in March before it was postponed and later canceled.

Klein earned all-state honors in football and basketball for the second season in a row.