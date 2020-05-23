Darras, Klein named MVPs by Mandan MAR Club

Lakyn Darras and Elijah Klein have been chosen as the Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club's Senior Athletes of the Year.
The annual MAR Club's Most Valuable Athlete and Awards Night was planned for May 4 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each sport, including the ones canceled this spring season, had an MVP selected.
Darras was named MVP in both basketball and volleyball for the Braves. She also earned all-state honors in both sports. Darras also played softball for the Braves.
During the fall season, Darras totaled 243 kills and 31.5 blocks helping Mandan to a seventh-place finish at the state volleyball tournament.
In basketball, University of Mary recruit averaged 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in being named a Miss Basketball finalist. Mandan advanced to the third-place game at the Class A state tournament in Fargo in March before it was postponed and later canceled.
Klein earned all-state honors in football and basketball for the second season in a row.
Klein, who will play football at the University of North Dakota, reeled in nine touchdown passes for the Braves, who went 7-4 and advanced to the Class AAA semifinals. Klein caught 41 passes for 693 yards.
On the hard court, the 6-7 Klein averaged 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting 61% from the floor. He also blocked 36 shots as the Braves advanced to the consolation championship game of the state Class A tournament before it was canceled.
Other finalists for the female Senior Athlete of the Year award were Nellie Masseth, Maria Moore, Kelby Rinas and Mayson Sheldon. Dane Carlson, Will Kleinknecht, Aaron Riopelle and Parker Zander were finalists for the boys award.
Darras, Moore and Parker Zander were 2020 Elite Brave award recipients.
