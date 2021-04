Curl reigns supreme in MAR meet hurdles

Curl skipped the 110 hurdles to run the 400 last week at the Karlgaard meet and finished first in :50.40, which puts him among the state leaders.

He said the 300 hurdles and the 400 are somewhat alike.

"From the mental aspect they're similar. ... They're such a grind. You've just to grind it out," he noted.

He said he probably won't be running the 400 often, though, because it is normally the event before the 110 hurdles. That requires him to pick one or the other, and he sees himself as a hurdler first and foremost.

"My strong suit is endurance, I'm pretty strong. ... I might not be the fastest guy, but I can hold onto my speed so I can finish well," he said.

That was evident on Thursday in his final race of the day. Morningstar Williams of Bismarck pushed Curl hard in the 110s, but the Curl clinched the win with a burst at the last hurdle to win in :15.26. Williams was clocked in :15.44.

Curt said his preference is the 300s.

"It's the 300s because I'm better at them. But the 110s are important, too, because they help me with my technique," he observed.