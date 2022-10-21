Teams gear up for state cross country meet

A cross country season that started with an enjoyably competitive Rusty Bucket meet at McDowell Dam is coming to a close.

Saturday in Jamestown, 20 teams meet up at Parkhurst Campground-Pipestem Reservoir and run the 62nd state meet.

In a true rarity, the weather is looking about as nice as a runner could hope for.

"In 20-some years of head coaching experience, this might be the nicest weather I can remember for a state meet in a long time," Century boys cross country coach Brad Lies said. "There are a lot of unbelievably gifted kids in both classes and with those conditions, you could see something pretty special."

Bismarck High is considered a favorite for a top 2 spot in both races. Williston is favored in the boys race and Grand Forks Red River on the girls' side.

"We have a couple runners on both sides that are a little dinged up," Demons head coach Scott Reichenberger said. "We're managing them the best we can, and they're going to be out there at the state meet."

It's the final meet for Bismarck and Mandan runners.

On the boys side, Brody Ferderer of Century (seventh at the West Region meet), Brady Korsmo of Bismarck High (reigning mile run state track champion, sixth at West Region meet), and Ivar Martell (ninth at West Region meet) and Morgon Brindley of Legacy (11th at West Region meet).

For the girls, Century and Mandan say goodbye to Kylie Wald and Acey Elkins, respectively.

"Brody's a senior, he's the guy we've looked towards to lead some of the younger guys," Lies said of his senior runner. "We've only ran six guys in meets all year long, and he's helped Micah (Erickson), Ben (Fryhling), and Breydyn (Schlabsz) round into a good group of six for us."

While most every team in the area has the potential to bring back a ton of young talent next season, Reichenberger wants his kids focused on what's ahead of them.

"We should have a lot of kids coming back, not that that's a guarantee of success for the future," he said. "Our focus is on the next few days, because next year is next year. There's always things that change. Even though we have kids coming back, there aren't any guarantees."

Maybe not guarantees for next year, but Lies does have a pretty good idea as to who the top teams on the boys side of this year's state meet will be.

"Bismarck and Williston have been the clear-cut favorites not only in the West, but in the state," he said. "There's a lot of good teams out there that will be battling for the third to seventh spots. Anything can happen, but I think Bismarck and Williston are probably a little bit better than the other teams in the state this year."

The atmosphere at the state meet is always high, and Lies knows that kids have to run their own race, as much as they might want to try and play the hero.

"It's about putting yourself in a good position at the mile mark and kids have to be ready to expect a move," Lies said. "The top guys in the state will get out and get on it, and kids have to run their own race instead of getting caught up in the excitement of trying to run someone else's race.

"The state meet can have kids doing uncharacteristic things, so we're telling the kids to focus on doing what they've done all year long and run their own races."