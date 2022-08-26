Demons win program's 23rd Rusty Bucket meet

Last year returned the Rusty Bucket to the Bismarck cross country teams after a five-year stretch with Century and the COVID year of 2020.

The Demons retained the hometown trophy awarded after the season-opening meet at McDowell Dam Friday evening, combining for a team total of 65 to edge second-place Legacy's 86.

"It's amazing to race again after a summer of training," Bismarck senior runner Brady Korsmo said. "It gets a little tiring to not have races during the summer of training, so coming back to a race is always great."

Bismarck's win was helped along by its top finishers.

To lead off the two varsity races, Bayla Weigel of the Demons was first across the finish line in the girls 4k, beating second-place Acey Elkins of Mandan by nearly a minute with a time of 14 minutes, 40 seconds.

"It feels good, after all the work we've put in over the summer, it's fun to be out with the team again," Weigel said. "It's great to do what we've been wanting to do."

Weigel talked about what she appreciates about the Rusty Bucket, both for the course itself and the unique scoring system.

"For the Rusty Bucket, I like how the scoring is combined, we're not divided," Weigel said. "This is our home meet, I love the route and everything, it helps us come together. If you're coming (to McDowell Dam), you're here to put in the work."

Reichenberger talked about Weigel's performance and how she's become one of Bismarck's best runners.

"Bayla wasn't the best on our team when she started in middle school," he said. "What's she's earned, she's earned, and that's sweet, having someone work as hard as her and have this kind of success."

Also finishing in the top ten of the girls race for Bismarck was juniors Zoe Reichenberger (fourth), Dalila Sharp (eighth) and Sophia Ness (10th).

While Bismarck took home the top team spot on the girls side, beating a tight-running Legacy team by three (39 to 42), Reichenberger thinks his teams have more to come as the season progresses.

"It's nice to know that you're competitive and doing better than the other teams in the city," he said. "Both teams are missing a few kids that should help us by the end of the year. Last year we didn't have a few girls at the state meet, and we're hoping that flips this year where we're a little less healthy now and might be healthier later on.

"On the boys side, we're missing Parker Hintz, he's working back from a bit of an injury and he'll be a tremendous help to us later on in the season."

All five of Bismarck's boys scorers placed inside of the top ten of the boys 5k, giving the Demons a score of 26 on the boys side.

Korsmo, Bismarck's lone senior this season, took first, beating teammate Owen Hintz (16:49.09) by more than a minute with a time of 15:37.81.

"I wouldn't want to be on any other team," Korsmo said. "We have a lot of good kids and we have a good shot at a state title if everyone stays healthy and we stay on the path we're on."

Rounding out Bismarck's excellent season opener was sixth-place Tyler Wahl (17:04.76), eighth-place Gabe Hanson (17:18.97), and ninth-place Dawson Balzer (17:23.34).

Korsmo was pleased with his season opening performance, which he believes broke the event record.

"I like coming to McDowell Dam for the opening race," Korsmo said. "The past few years we've gone to Jamestown (to open our season). Personally I like it here better with it being our home field, I know where the mile markers are, it's just easier to be here."

Reichenberger talked about how Korsmo used the summer to take his performance on the course to another level.

"He's always been committed, but he won the state track mile last spring, and I think that got him really believing and he's done everything the way I've asked him to do it this summer," he said. "A 15:37 is a really good time at this point in the season."

Both of Legacy's top finishers took third place in their races, with Dalton Fleckenstein (16:51.74) finishing just behind Hintz and Eva Selensky (15:40.23) finishing 15 seconds behind Elkins.

Century's top finishers were Brody Ferderer (fourth, 16:55.54) on the boys side and Kylie Wald (fifth, 16:18.62) on the girls side.

The top performer for Mandan's boys team was Justin Hale (13th, 17:43.12).

Reichenberger is looking forward to the season kicking into gear now that the local race is in the books.

"The Rusty Bucket is a great way to start off the year," Reichenberger said. "This gives us a good idea of where we're at, because the real racing happens in about seven weeks."