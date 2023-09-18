The mark of a perfect day in high school cross country meets is a clean sweep of the top five spots.

When the field of competition is as competitive as the Anderson-Stavn meet that took place at McDowell Dam on Saturday, that becomes all but impossible.

Bismarck High finishing all 10 of its scoring runners in the boys and girls meets in the top 15 is about as good as it gets, and that was enough for the Demons to claim both medalist honors and team championships in both races.

"Today went really well overall," Bismarck head coach Scott Reichenberger said. "We had some really good efforts today from a lot of kids."

In team scoring, the Demons outran one of the East's top squads, Grand Forks Red River, in both races.

Bismarck's boys team finished 17 points up on the Roughriders, 42-59, while the girls doubled up on Red River, beating them 34 to 69.

"With the weather, we didn't know who all would take the chance and come down, but it was great to have (Red River) there," Reichenberger said. "Both of their teams are very good, and I'm really appreciative of them taking the chance, because it was great for us to be able to race them."

First place on the boys side for Bismarck went to Owen Hintz (15:51.94), who held off Fargo North's lone runner of the day, Owen Sondag (15:52.81), for the win, beating the senior by just under a second.

Hintz was joined in the top ten by sixth-place finisher Dawson Balzer (16:20.62) and eighth-place finisher Parker Hintz (16:28.19), giving Owen the bragging rights for the day in the Hintz family.

"When you have that individual first place, that does help and sets you up well if your next four runners can also have solid races," Reichenberger said. "I think Dawson and Parker were a little disappointed with where they finished, but with some good Grand Forks and Bowman County runners there, that's a tough race.

On the girls side, ninth grader Izzy Dahl (19:04.54) outran three seniors for the top spot: Valley City's Reagan Berg (19:07.33), teammate Bayla Weigel (19:19.90) and Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller (19:27.21).

The girls team matched the boys by slotting in Taya Fettig (19:52.87) in seventh for three runners in the top 10.

"Izzy and Bayla ran great races today, probably their best races of the season," Reichenberger said. "Taya Fettig being our third runner, she's a high-quality runner herself, and if you can put some girls up that high like we did today, that helps a lot.

"We've had some different girls in the top five in our races, and that's something you never know about in cross country, but today was their day."

Where Bismarck's girls team edged out the boys for the overall points title on the day was in where their fourth and fifth runners placed.

Sophia Ness (20:07.77) and Aubrey Kleser (20:11.48) finished three seconds apart in 11th and 12th for the girls, whereas Jakson and Connor Ensign finished 13th (16:41.51) and 14th (16:43.01), respectively.

"I was really pleased with our girls team, they work hard and I thought the top five on that side ran as well as they have all year," Reichenberger said. "That's good to see in a big meet like today, they really came to compete.

"Jakson and Connor Ensign, they stepped right in with some of our guys missing for tennis today, and they should feel good about how they ran."

Grand Forks Red River matched Bismarck with three runners in the top ten -- fourth-place Elijah Dafoe (16:08.21), seventh-place Joe Quinn (16:23.06) and ninth-place Micah Larsen-Schmidt (16:28.78) -- but couldn't match up to the Demons' depth and had their fourth and fifth runners finish 19th and 20th.

The Roughriders came closer to matching Bismarck through four runners on the girls side, with Schiller, eighth-place Morgan Hartze (20:07.79), ninth-place Jocelynne Hoefs (20:04.58) and 13th-place Ava Parks (20:19.63) keeping Red River within 12 points of the Demons, but their fifth runner, Mattea Green, finished in 35th.

"We're going to see Red River again in a few weeks at the Border Battle meet," Reichenberger said. "We'll also be seeing Williston out there along with a lot of the rest of the state, so that'll be a good preview of the state meet about four weeks after that."

Bowman County (108) finished third on the boys side, placing Taylor Wanner and Jonah Njos in the top five. Rounding out the top five team scores were Century (122) and Minot (152), with Century having a top-10 finish from Breydyn Schlabsz (10th, 16:31.82).

"The Bowman County guys are awesome, their team and coaches are great and I have a lot of respect for their program," Reichenberger said. "They're always going to give you a great race, and with us being Class A and them being Class B, it's a good opportunity for us to race against each other in the regular season before we get to the conference and state meets."

Legacy took third on the girls side with 133 points, with Eva Selensky taking sixth as their top finisher. Minot took fourth (149) and Bowman County (158) was fifth.

Individually, Emmi Ihry of Grand Forks Central took fifth (19:45.27) and Katie Olson of Watford City (20:06.74) was 10th to round out the top 10 on the girls.

"It's still a little early to tell who will be up at the top of the state, but I think Century and Williston are the teams from the West I'm keeping a close eye on right now," Reichenberger said. "On the girls side, you can't have anybody but Williston as a favorite, they've won three titles in a row and until someone knocks them off, they're the group everybody is chasing."

Reichenberger is optimistic his squad will see some of the teams they missed out on today next weekend when the Demons head out to Valley City.

"The Valley City meet will be a little smaller than today's meet, but there could be some teams from the East there that weren't there today," he said. "We enjoy running there, it's a nice golf course to run on and it wasn't too long ago that the state meet was there and we enjoyed running there last year."