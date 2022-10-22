Demons' Korsmo wins state cross country title

Bismarck High senior Brady Korsmo won the state Class A cross country individual title on Saturday in Jamestown.

The Demons’ senior posted a time of 15:29 to lead BHS to a second-finish overall.

Korsmo, who placed sixth at the West Region meet a couple weeks earlier, joined his brother Sean as state cross country champions. Sean, who runs at D-I Tulsa, won the 2020 title for the Demons.

Fynn Krenz of Williston placed second in a time of 15:37. The Coyotes claimed the team title with 46 points, 18 better than Bismarck. Ivan Askim (15:52) and Ethan Moe (15:56) placed fifth and sixth, respectively for the Coyotes.

Owen Hintz gave the Demons two top 10 finishers with an eighth-place time of 16:18. Tyler Wahl (16:30) and Gabe Hanson earned all-state honors, placing 13th and 20th, respectively.

Century’s Brody Ferderer (16:20) crossed 10th.

Legacy placed third with 115 points. The Sabers had three all-state runners in Eric Hasby (16:28), Morgan Brindley (16:34) and Dalton Fleckenstein (16:39).

Senior Jaelyn Ogle won the girls race, pulling away from the field for a 44-second victory.

Ogle’s winning time of 18:16 was comfortably ahead of Lauren Dosch (19:00) of Grand Forks Red River.

Williston won the team title with a score of 93, edging Grand Forks Red River (104).

Bismarck High (119) was fourth and Legacy (128) fifth.

Lexie Waldner crossed eighth to lead the Sabers in a time of 19:42.

The Demons were led by Izzy Dahl’s 19:46, earning her 13th place. Bayla Weigel was 18th (20:05).

Mandan’s Acey Elkins cracked the top 10 in a time of 19:44, good for 10th place.

Century’s Kylie Wald earned all-state honors with a 14th-place finish in a time of 19:48.

Complete results of the meet can be found at bismarcktribune.com.