BHS, Legacy runners look to build on solid start at Mandan Kiwanis Invite

The Rusty Bucket cross country meet has been a solid season opener for the Bismarck-Mandan area programs since its inception in the mid-80s.

With the opener in the rear-view mirror, Bismarck's local teams head into their full regular season, starting with the Mandan Kiwanis Invitational today.

"We're excited to compete. Any time you can compete and put on the Saber jersey it's a special thing," new Legacy boys cross country head coach Jake Leingang said. "There aren't a ton of meets during the regular season, so we're always looking to get better every time we have a meet."

This year the focus is again on the Bismarck High cross country team, especially after an impressive first-place performance at both the individual and team levels at the Rusty Bucket.

The Demons had four of the top 10 finishers, including winners Bayla Weigel in the girls race and Brady Korsmo in the boys.

"We thought we would do pretty well, and this was a good start," Bismarck coach Scott Reichenberger said. "But it doesn't really mean much, because the real racing happens in seven weeks. That said, it does give us an idea of where we're at."

Legacy was hot on the Demons' heels though, and after being unranked in the initial coaches poll, the Sabers found their way onto both lists, taking fifth in the boys' rankings and receiving votes in the girls.

Leingang and girls cross country coach Kelsey Reimnitz have worked hard to combine their programs together in an attempt to build camaraderie.

"I've worked with Kelsey on getting everyone involved, even the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders," Leingang said. "We're building the culture and focusing on what it means to be part of Legacy cross country."

Personnel-wise, the top two Bismarck cross country teams have a lot in common.

Korsmo is the lone senior on the Bismarck boys team, while Reimnitz's squad, which finished just two points back of the Demons in the girls 4K race at McDowell Dam last Friday, does not feature a single senior.

On the opposite gender, Reichenberger's charges have half a dozen seniors, a mark met by Leingang's senior class of Legacy boys runners.

"(Our seniors) have been part of a good program before I got here," Leingang said. "They have helped my transition a lot, and I can't thank them enough for making it easy on me. They bring a lot of leadership to the table, they're role models for the rest of the group and you can tell the bonds they have is boosting our team."

"I'm excited for these kids, because we have a good group of senior girls that have been with us for several years," Reichenberger said. "They might not be our best runners, but they're good leaders, so I'm proud of them. Brady's our only senior, so I couldn't ask for a better senior to lead that team."

Bismarck High's boys team has strength in numbers. While Korsmo is the lone senior, they had plenty of depth behind him on the score sheet, including ninth-grader Owen Hintz taking second place.

Bismarck's talent wasn't even fully healthy at the Rusty Bucket, something Reichenberger hopes will change by the end of the year. He also hopes that his team's conditioning will continue to improve as they get back into the swing of the season.

"For the kids that ran over the summer, it comes down to doing the right workouts with them, because they'll continue to get better as well," Reichenberger said. "It just means we have to prepare them for mid- to late-October and not August.

"I will say, a big reason we had success is because we have a lot of committed boys and girls, they get up in the summer and get to practice and we had a good group of committed kids over the summer that will continue to get better during the season."

Mandan's Kiwanis Invite is the first busy field for local cross country teams.

Nearly 30 teams are expected to compete, including the first look at the defending state champion in Williston.

"On the boys side, Williston is likely going to be the team to beat," Reichenberger said. "They have four of their top five back from last year, and their top three runners are studs, so we have our hands full just to get close to those guys.

"On the girls side, it's hard to say early in the year (which teams will be good) because you haven't seen the teams yet. Girls cross country is always a little more unpredictable because you get some middle-schoolers that can come up and can change your roster in a big way."