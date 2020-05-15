Coaches disappointed to see all-star games canceled
Coaches disappointed to see all-star games canceled

Jim Petrik’s tee shot sailed into the water on the 11th green at Painted Woods Golf Course in Washburn on Friday. In a way it was a fitting metaphor.

Like Petrik’s golf ball, the Badlands Bowl, Lions All-Star Basketball Games and the Optimist All-Star Volleyball Series all were lost on Friday, the latest fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s just very unfortunate for the players. You feel really bad for the kids,” said Petrik, head girls basketball coach at Legacy High. “Obviously we were holding out hope because that’s all we could do. The spring season for all these kids -- softball, baseball and track -- they’ve already lost everything. It’s just a tough, tough deal.”

The reaction was similar for Jamie Zastoupil, head volleyball coach at Century High, who was set to coach the West All-Stars at the Optimist All-Star Series. The basketball and volleyball games were planned for July 13-14 in Bismarck and Fargo.

“We knew this was a possibility but the Optimists did everything in their power to play the games,” said Zastoupil. “It’s such a great experience for the girls. They make lifelong connections, they get to make new friends. They have so much fun. These girls earned the right to play with the other top players in the state. It’s so sad.”

Both coaches have participated a handful of times in the all-star games. Petrik, in fact, competed as a player after his senior year.

“I’m still in contact with some of the guys I played with in 2003. It was a blast,” Petrik said. “On the coaching side, it’s just so much fun to see these kids who you’ve been playing against all these years, to be able to get to know their personalities and see them bond with new teammates. I just feel terrible for the girls who don’t get to experience that this year.”

That includes a pair of Sabers in Alexis Dressler and Mac Boone. Ashton Sagaser of the Sabers would have played in the volleyball games.

“I texted my two kids, Alexis and Mac, and Ashton and just told them to keep their heads up, keep being great leaders and great people,” Petrik said. “It’s tough to see the positives right now, but it’s really impressive how resilient these kids are.”

Zastoupil was going to get one more chance to coach a pair of her Patriots. Kaia Lill and Chloe Markovic, both all-state selections as seniors, were on the West all-star roster.

“Making this team was a big goal for Kaia and Chloe. I just feel really bad for them. This was something they were really looking forward to. As unfortunate as this is, it’s still a great honor that they were chosen,” Zastoupil said. “The Optimists do such a great job with everything. There's always time for team-bonding activities, you get to stay in a hotel. It’s just a really neat experience where you make a lot of memories.”

The hits just keep coming for area youth. Summer sports camps scheduled to be held at Bismarck High, Century and Legacy in June have been canceled. After that, it’s anyone’s guess.

“Hopefully we’re back on July 6,” Petrik said, “but that’s not for sure either.”

Zastoupil hopes for an early-July return, but in the meantime is trying to stay connected with her athletes.

“Distance learning as teachers has really opened our eyes in a new way of being able to connect with kids,” Zastoupil said. “I think that’s been a positive that has come out of this. But don’t get me wrong, we feel terrible for the kids and wish things were different.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Lions All-Star Basketball Game Rosters

Class A Boys

Devils Lake: Grant Nelson. Dickinson: Jaiden Wright, Kobe Krenz. Fargo Davies: Cameron Van Dam. Fargo North: Cayden Rickard. Grand Forks Red River: Brady Dvorak. Jamestown: Boden Skunberg. Mandan: Elijah Klein. Minot: Jaxon Gunville. West Fargo Sheyenne: Blake Berg, Tyler Terhark. Williston: Will Olson

Alternates -- St. Mary's: Jaxon Wiseman. Fargo Davies: Grayson Haman. Fargo Shanley: Talon Hoffer. Mandan: Jaxton Wiest. West Fargo: Hunter Lyman, Matt Miller. West Fargo Sheyenne: Zion Dettmann.

Coaches: Bart Manson, Davies; Jordan Wilhelm, Bismarck.

Class B Boys

Beulah: Jonah Larson. Shiloh Christian: Jaden Mitzel. Carrington: Seth Nelson. Dunseith: Treajan Azure. Four Winds-Minnewaukan: Doug Yankton Jr. Hillsboro-Central Valley: Carson Henningsgard. Kindred: Andy Freier. Richland: Cole Myers. Rugby: Trace Goven, Jaden Hamilton, Devan Michels. Stanley: Rhett Hanson.

Alternates -- Beach: Gage Swanson. Dakota Prairie: Tyler Loe. Hazen: Garrett Ward. Lewis & Clark: Hayden Andes.Northern Cass: Connor Jensen. Richland: Carter Lingen, Gavin Reiland.

Coaches: Rick Smith, Four Winds-Minnewaukan; Mike Santjer, Rugby.

Class A Girls

Legacy: MacKenzie Boone, Alexis Dressler. St. Mary's: Maria Mann, Abbi Kopp. Devils Lake: Jes Mertens, Abby Johnson. Fargo Shanley: Reile Payne. Grand Forks Red River: Shelby Frank. Mandan: Lakyn Darras. Minot: Allie Nelson. Wahpeton: Jordyn Kahler. West Fargo: McKenna Becher.

Alternates -- Bismarck: Cadee Ryckman. St. Mary's: Hallie Schweitzer. Mandan: Maria Moore. Dickinson: Audrey Rodakowski. Fargo North: Jennie Sem.

Coaches -- Justin Klein, Devils Lake; Jim Petrik, Legacy.

Class B Girls

Beach: Samantha Oech. Flasher: Coral Alt. Four Winds-Minnewaukan: Latasha Bellile. LaMoure-L-M: Ellie Holen. Langdon-Edmore-Munich: Callie Ronningen, Kaitlynn Scherr. Mandaree: Daysha Serdahl. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Megan Moser. Minot Our Redeemer's: Hailey Roberts. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood: Leah Feland. Thompson: Kaia Sorby. Trenton: Kaity Hove.

Alternates: Fargo Oak Grove: Morgan Neimiller. Flasher: Camryn Alt. Hillsboro-Central Valley: Abby Magnuson. Kidder County: Brittany Rath. Kindred: Jordyn Burner. Park River-Fordville-Lankin: Gillian Brouillard. Stanley: Taylor Dean. Towner-Granville-Upham: Jaidyn Brummond.

Coaches: Rob Scherr, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Bob Turcotte, Trenton.

Optimist All-Star Volleyball Series

West

Bismarck: Macy Wetsch. Century: Chloe Markovic, Kaia Lill. Legacy: Ashton Sagaser. Bowman County: Abby Smyle. Des Lacs-Burlington: Kayli Olson. Dickinson: Peyton Selle. Garrison: Kaitlyn Klein. Hettinger: Alyssa Andress. Jamestown: Kameron Selvig. Minot Our Redeemer's: Anabelle Folden. Stanley: Jossi Meyer.

Coaches: Jamie Zastoupil, Century; Kara Nunziato, Minot Our Redeemer's.

East

Carrington: Addison Hoornaert. Cavalier: Charlee Krieg. Fargo Davies: Madison Langlie, Kenzee Langlie. Fargo North: Karlie Goschen. Fargo Oak Grove: Julia Bogart. Fargo Shanley: Reile Payne. Northern Cass: Liberty Fix. Oakes: Nicole Schmitz. Thompson: Macy Jordheim. Valley City: Macy Olstad. West Fargo Sheyenne: Mckenzie Newton.

Coaches: Rich Olson, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Carolyn Olson, Fargo Davies.

