Coaches disappointed to see all-star games canceled

“I’m still in contact with some of the guys I played with in 2003. It was a blast,” Petrik said. “On the coaching side, it’s just so much fun to see these kids who you’ve been playing against all these years, to be able to get to know their personalities and see them bond with new teammates. I just feel terrible for the girls who don’t get to experience that this year.”

That includes a pair of Sabers in Alexis Dressler and Mac Boone. Ashton Sagaser of the Sabers would have played in the volleyball games.

“I texted my two kids, Alexis and Mac, and Ashton and just told them to keep their heads up, keep being great leaders and great people,” Petrik said. “It’s tough to see the positives right now, but it’s really impressive how resilient these kids are.”

Zastoupil was going to get one more chance to coach a pair of her Patriots. Kaia Lill and Chloe Markovic, both all-state selections as seniors, were on the West all-star roster.