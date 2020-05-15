Coaches disappointed to see all-star games canceled

Jim Petrik’s tee shot sailed into the water on the 11th green at Painted Woods Golf Course in Washburn on Friday. In a way it was a fitting metaphor.
Like Petrik’s golf ball, the Badlands Bowl, Lions All-Star Basketball Games and the Optimist All-Star Volleyball Series all were lost on Friday, the latest fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s just very unfortunate for the players. You feel really bad for the kids,” said Petrik, head girls basketball coach at Legacy High. “Obviously we were holding out hope because that’s all we could do. The spring season for all these kids -- softball, baseball and track -- they’ve already lost everything. It’s just a tough, tough deal.”
The reaction was similar for Jamie Zastoupil, head volleyball coach at Century High, who was set to coach the West All-Stars at the Optimist All-Star Series. The basketball and volleyball games were planned for July 13-14 in Bismarck and Fargo.
“We knew this was a possibility but the Optimists did everything in their power to play the games,” said Zastoupil. “It’s such a great experience for the girls. They make lifelong connections, they get to make new friends. They have so much fun. These girls earned the right to play with the other top players in the state. It’s so sad.”
Both coaches have participated a handful of times in the all-star games. Petrik, in fact, competed as a player after his senior year.
“I’m still in contact with some of the guys I played with in 2003. It was a blast,” Petrik said. “On the coaching side, it’s just so much fun to see these kids who you’ve been playing against all these years, to be able to get to know their personalities and see them bond with new teammates. I just feel terrible for the girls who don’t get to experience that this year.”
That includes a pair of Sabers in Alexis Dressler and Mac Boone. Ashton Sagaser of the Sabers would have played in the volleyball games.
“I texted my two kids, Alexis and Mac, and Ashton and just told them to keep their heads up, keep being great leaders and great people,” Petrik said. “It’s tough to see the positives right now, but it’s really impressive how resilient these kids are.”
Zastoupil was going to get one more chance to coach a pair of her Patriots. Kaia Lill and Chloe Markovic, both all-state selections as seniors, were on the West all-star roster.
“Making this team was a big goal for Kaia and Chloe. I just feel really bad for them. This was something they were really looking forward to. As unfortunate as this is, it’s still a great honor that they were chosen,” Zastoupil said. “The Optimists do such a great job with everything. There's always time for team-bonding activities, you get to stay in a hotel. It’s just a really neat experience where you make a lot of memories.”
The hits just keep coming for area youth. Summer sports camps scheduled to be held at Bismarck High, Century and Legacy in June have been canceled. After that, it’s anyone’s guess.
“Hopefully we’re back on July 6,” Petrik said, “but that’s not for sure either.”
Zastoupil hopes for an early-July return, but in the meantime is trying to stay connected with her athletes.
“Distance learning as teachers has really opened our eyes in a new way of being able to connect with kids,” Zastoupil said. “I think that’s been a positive that has come out of this. But don’t get me wrong, we feel terrible for the kids and wish things were different.”
