Clements pleased with Sabers' grit, resilience

Through two games, Legacy football coach Chris Clements has been as pleased with his team's intangibles as the tangibles.

Down 28-0 at halftime in their opener to the defending state champions on the road, the Sabers outscored West Fargo Sheyenne 14-7 in the second half.

Then last Friday, the Sabers led Minot 14-0 before the Magi rallied to tie it at 14-all. A Reece Snow field goal, Carl Henry touchdown run and a safety by the Legacy defense, sealed a 26-21 win.

"I like that our kids have shown grit and resilience, in both games," Clements said. "(Week 1) on the scoreboard, it still looks like we got it handed to us, but our kids continued to play hard, which is what we expect.

"On Friday, give Minot credit, they fought back, but I thought we showed a lot of resiliency to finish out that game. We pride ourselves on energy, effort and attitude. Our kids understand that and are bringing it every day."

Offensively, senior quarterback Logan Miller has two rushing touchdowns and one through the air to Aaron Urlacher.

"He's done some things really well, and he has things to continue to get better at, like everybody," Clements said. "We need to be a little more efficient in the run game, but Logan's a true dual-threat guy."

Henry has three rushing touchdowns and Clements sees more coming soon.

"He's close to breaking out," the head coach said. "It's just a matter of when."

Up front, Clements credited senior center Alex Wetzstein with strong leadership and play. Treyson Renken and Haaken Jacobsen, both seniors, also are turning in strong work for an offensive line, which has several new starters.

"It's getting better. It's a new group. They're learning each other. We gotta gel and those kinds of things," Clements said. "We're hopeful still to see major improvements."

Defensively, the Sabers have allowed four touchdowns over their last five quarters.

Senior linebacker Jaxon Kellogg is one of the top players in the state. He leads the Sabers in tackles.

"He's sideline to sideline," Clements said of Kellogg, also a top basketball player at Legacy. "He's a very good football player."

Mitch Wald forms a top duo with Kellogg at linebacker for the Sabers.

Along the line, Vegas George is off to a strong start, Clements said.

It gets no easier this week for the Sabers. West Fargo comes to town Friday night for a 6:30 kickoff at Sanford Sports Complex. The Packers edged Century 7-6 in a downpour in its opener, then lost a track meet to No. 2 Fargo Shanley last week, 41-36.

"With West Fargo you know what you're going to get," Clements said. "They're going to be sound and they're going to be physical. For many years that's what you expect from a Jay Gibson-coached team."

With the 11AA standings already jumbled, every win takes on added importance at the end of the season when quality of victories factors significantly in the QRF rankings, which determine playoff bids.

"It's just cutthroat week in and week out. You better bring it every game, or it's not gonna happen," Clements said. "With as tough and as physical as these games are, it's going to come down to attrition. Who has the most bodies standing at the end."

After Friday's well-earned win, Clements was able to take a little time to watch a former Sabers star on TV. Nick Kupfer saw plenty of time at wide receiver for UND against Nebraska in front of nearly 87,000 fans.

"He's still in awe of that game and just what a crazy experience it was to play in front of that many people at that level," Clements said. "Just really happy for him. He's a great kid and he's got a bright future.

"They don't make them better than Nick Kupfer."