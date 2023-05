New Rockford-Sheyenne's Kelsie Belquist beats Carrington's Haley Wolsky to the line in the 110-meter hurdles during the 2022 state Class B track meet at the Bowl. Wolsky won the pole vault and placed second in the 110 hurdles at the South Central Regional track meet in Hazen on Friday. The 2023 state track meet begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Bowl.