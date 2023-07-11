FARGO — For a few moments Tuesday night, it appeared the Class A boys basketball all-stars were going to earn their first sweep since 2017 in the North Dakota Lions All-Star Basketball series.

The Class B team made sure that didn't happen.

Despite surrendering a 14-point first-half lead and finding themselves down two at the half, the Class B hoopsters went toe-to-toe with the Class A squad in the second half and pulled away in the final minutes to earn a 107-100 win in Tuesday's series finale.

Des Lacs-Burlington forward Carson Yale led all scorers with 16 points to help guide Class B to the victory.

"It just meant a lot," said Yale, who will be attending Minot State in the fall. "A lot of people probably doubted us that we could win this one."

Class B went up by as many as 14 points in the opening 20 minutes before Class A clawed all the way back and took its first lead since it was a 3-2 contest early with a lay-in from Belcourt guard Houston Davis that made it 40-39 with 1:23 remaining in the half. The Class A squad led 46-44 at the break.

Class B kept it close in the second half before pulling away down the stretch.

"We just kind of calmed ourselves down and regrouped at half," Yale said. "Basketball is a game of runs, and we kind of won that battle of runs at the end and got the 'W.' "

Up 91-86 with just under 3-1/2 minutes remaining, Hazen guard Talan Batke drained a triple to put the Class B squad up eight, which all but sealed the deal.

Class A cut the lead to five late but it wasn't enough to stage a dramatic comeback.

"We just talked a little bit about heart and effort," said Central Cass coach Matt Norman, who led the Class B team this year. "This is their last chance to be a high school player and to represent all the Class B. We just preached about making sure you trust one another, making sure you play with passion and we'll let the chips fall where they may."

Following Yale in scoring for Class B was North Border guard Ayden Stainbrook and Powers Lake/Burke County guard Tyson Enget with 13 points apiece. Harvey/Wells County guard Tate Grossman and Central Cass guard Sam Kobbervig also finished in double digits with 11 points each.

Class B shot 53 percent from the field, going 39-of-73. Class A shot 41 percent, going 35-of-85 from the field.

"It was kind of a reversal of what happened last night," Fargo North and Class A head coach Travis Hoeg said. "Especially in the first half. B was bringing it and then we went up two at the end of the first half. Same thing happened (Monday) in Bismarck.

"Then in the second half, B went on that little run and we just couldn't close it up at the end. We ran out of time. But hats off to Class B. They came out and just played tremendous defense. They were knocking down lots of shots. They brought it (tonight). Congratulations to Class B. They did a great job."

Pacing the Class A squad was Fargo Shanley forward Conner Kraft and Grand Forks Red River guard Zach Kraft with 16 points each. The A team had three others in double-digit scoring with Minot guard and Mr. Basketball honoree Darik Dissette tallying 15 points, Bismarck Century guard Anthony Doppler scored 11 points and Century forward William Ware scored 10 points.

Class B out-rebounded Class A 34-29. Yale led Class B in boards with seven while Red River forward Reis Rowekamp collected four for Class A.