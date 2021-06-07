Class A golfers get their turn to grapple with the heat

"They have definitely fulfilled my expectations," Brown said. "The kids put in a ton of time over the last two years. Not having a season last year, that was difficult. You had those seniors who didn't get a season at all, then the younger guys missed out on some developmental opportunities and of course the season.

"I was just really pleased and impressed with how our kids still put in the time. They improved and worked hard. I think it says a lot about their character and work ethic."

Schoepp, who ranks second in the West Region in scoring average (75.63) behind only senior athlete of the year Gavin Argent (73.75) of Minot, has been more than just an anchor at the No. 1 spot in Century's lineup.

"We've been working together since the seventh or eighth grade and you could see back then he was going to be good," Brown said of Schoepp. "Even above and beyond how good of a golfer he is, you couldn't ask for a better leader for our young team. He's texting guys all the time saying let's get together. Logan has done a great job with everything."

Joining Schoepp in the lineup are junior Dylan Nosbusch (No. 2), sophomore Cameron Wittenberg (No. 3), junior Duncan Tufte (No. 4), sophomore Anders Alm (No. 5) and junior Lucas Boustead (No. 6). Schoepp has three wins on the season. Nosbusch claimed the region meet in Dunseith.