Class A girls build big early lead, cruise to Lions All-Star game win

Wacha was joined on the Class A team by fellow future Marauders Mo Hakim from Fargo Shanley and Century’s Julia Fitterer.

“That part has been a lot of fun. Mo and I have been pretty good friends for a while and getting to play with Julia has been really exciting,” Wacha said. “I think maybe it kind of gives us a head start getting to know each other and how each one of us plays. We’re all really excited for the next four years and what the future holds.”

Class A led right from the start. Tied just once at 2-2, the A all-stars scored 10 straight points, including five from Mandan’s Sydney Gustavsson, to push the lead into double figures where it stayed for 35 of the game’s 40 minutes.

Class A forced 20 Class B turnovers, 14 coming in the first half, which ended with a Mogen 3-pointer and 40-23 advantage.

“These kids only get four practices together, but to come out and move the ball the way they did, I was just really impressed with that,” Metz said. “I thought they shared the ball really well.”

Wacha was expecting nothing less.