Class A girls build big early lead, cruise to Lions All-Star game win

Coaching his 10th and likely final Lions All-Star basketball game, Ron Metz has seen many of the state’s top players up close.
The latest crop of all-stars, the longtime Century High girls basketball coach said, is among the deepest he’s seen. They showed why Monday night in front of a near capacity crowd at Legacy High School gym.
All 12 Class A players scored, but none more than 10, in their 75-54 victory over the Class B team.
Metz, who retired in March after 14 seasons and six state championships at Century, subbed five players at a time with no drop off in sight.
“This is a very balanced group with very solid skill sets, very versatile players 1 through 12,” Metz said. “They’re all good players to get here, but I’ve coached in some all-star games where at the bottom maybe there’s a little drop off, but with this group, it’s just trying to make sure you have someone that’s comfortable in their position, but really that’s it. They’re so well-rounded you just let them go play.”
Fargo Davies teammates Ryleigh Wacha and Taylor Fey each had 10 points. Watford City teammates Ashley Holen and Emma Mogen combined for 19 points with 10 and 9, respectively. All nine of the Minot State-bound Mogen’s points were on 3-pointers.
Wacha’s spent plenty of time in Bismarck the past few months. She helped Davies to the Class A championship game in March and will return to the Capital City in about a month to begin her college career playing at the University of Mary.
Wacha was joined on the Class A team by fellow future Marauders Mo Hakim from Fargo Shanley and Century’s Julia Fitterer.
“That part has been a lot of fun. Mo and I have been pretty good friends for a while and getting to play with Julia has been really exciting,” Wacha said. “I think maybe it kind of gives us a head start getting to know each other and how each one of us plays. We’re all really excited for the next four years and what the future holds.”
Class A led right from the start. Tied just once at 2-2, the A all-stars scored 10 straight points, including five from Mandan’s Sydney Gustavsson, to push the lead into double figures where it stayed for 35 of the game’s 40 minutes.
Class A forced 20 Class B turnovers, 14 coming in the first half, which ended with a Mogen 3-pointer and 40-23 advantage.
“These kids only get four practices together, but to come out and move the ball the way they did, I was just really impressed with that,” Metz said. “I thought they shared the ball really well.”
Wacha was expecting nothing less.
“Everybody gets along so well. Nobody cares who scores, who gets the rebounds, who gets the blocks. We’re just out here playing together and trying to take advantage of this opportunity,” she said. “This has been so much fun, getting to play with different girls you’ve heard about and seen play and now getting to play together, it’s been great.”
Carlee Sieben of Grafton was the game’s top scorer with 11 points for the Class B team. Elizabeth Schanilec of Midway-Minto added eight.
Class A improved its overall lead in the Lions All-Star series to 43-30 with its third straight victory, dating back to 2019. The event was canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Class A will go for the sweep Tuesday night at West Fargo High school. Tip is set for 6 p.m. Wacha and her teammates don’t view being favored as any sort of burden.
“I don’t look it as pressure or anything like that,” she said. “It’s just a great opportunity to grow and have fun and show who you are as a player.”
Class A 75, Class B 54
Class A 40 35 — 75
Class B 23 31 — 54
Class A: Emma Mogen 9, Ryleigh Wacha 10, Taylor Fey 10, Jilee Golus 7, Alex Page 2, Julia Fitterer 4, Ashley Holen 10, Ramsey Brown 6, Ashton Kinnebrew 4, Mo Hakim 4, Jailyn Martinson 3, Sydney Gustavsson 5. Totals: 29 FG, 10-15 FT.
Class B: Mackenzie Hughes 6, Samantha Oase 2, Julia Dusek 6, Carlee Sieben 11, Elizabeth Schanilec 8, Cassie Sieben 5, Madelyn Schmidt 5, Abbey Kubas 6, Hannah Hagel 4, Jacie Hall 1. Totals: 21 FG, 5-8 FT.
3-pointers: Class A 7 Mogen 3, Holen 2, Goluis, Gustavsson. Class B 7 Carlee Sieben 3, Hughes 2, Cassie Sieben, Schmidt. Fouls: Class A 9. Class B 13. Turnovers: Class A 15. Class B 20.
