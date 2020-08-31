CHS coach wants players to relish the season

"There are so many things we've had to change so far throughout the season. ... As coaches and players we need to be flexible and keep in mind we're doing this to save a season. At least we're playing. ... We just have to feel blessed with every day we have," she noted.

Indeed they are. A scattering of matches have already been played, and the schedule picks up in earnest tonight. Century hits the road for its opener, tonight at Watford City and then rattles off matches with Dickinson, Legacy and St. Mary's in the next nine days.

Zastoupil says the Patriots will have to hit the ground running with the absence of their season-opening East-West tournament. That extravaganza drew most of the Class A teams in the state.

"The East is having a tournament to replace the crossover, but we're not doing any tournaments," she noted. "Losing that first tournament is challenging, because that always gives us a chance to play around with the lineups."

No matter what lineups Zastoupil comes up with, the other West Region coaches seem convinced the Patriots will be the team to beat. Century received nine of a possible 10 first-place votes to finish on top with 80 points. Jamestown, Bismarck, Mandan and Legacy completed the top five.