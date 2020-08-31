CHS coach wants players to relish the season

A half-full glass, or a half-empty glass? It's all a matter of perspective.
Six months ago the state's volleyball coaches would have squawked mightily if they'd heard their schedules were going to be cut to 16 matches.
Well, that's where things sit at this point. A cap of 16 regular-season volleyball matches, no tournaments allowed, has been set for West Region teams. Regional teams will play exclusively regional matches. Yet you'll hear not a peep of protest from Century coach Jamie Zastoupil.
Zastoupil knows her math. She's well aware that 16 is better than zero. And in these days of coronavirus awareness, zero was a distinct possibility.
"This summer they pushed back those days when we could even get into the gym," she recalled. "Even into August we were limited to individual drills."
For now, at least, the Patriots and their statewide counterparts have schedules to be played. However, Zastoupil is well aware that it could all come crashing down in a heartbeat.
"None of us are guaranteed those 16 matches," she noted. "We've talked (with the players) about playing in the moment and not worrying about what the future holds."
With all the virus-related protocols in place, Zastoupil admits there are times when she feels like she's coaching in a strange new world. Then she reminds herself that there's a point to it all.
"There are so many things we've had to change so far throughout the season. ... As coaches and players we need to be flexible and keep in mind we're doing this to save a season. At least we're playing. ... We just have to feel blessed with every day we have," she noted.
Indeed they are. A scattering of matches have already been played, and the schedule picks up in earnest tonight. Century hits the road for its opener, tonight at Watford City and then rattles off matches with Dickinson, Legacy and St. Mary's in the next nine days.
Zastoupil says the Patriots will have to hit the ground running with the absence of their season-opening East-West tournament. That extravaganza drew most of the Class A teams in the state.
"The East is having a tournament to replace the crossover, but we're not doing any tournaments," she noted. "Losing that first tournament is challenging, because that always gives us a chance to play around with the lineups."
No matter what lineups Zastoupil comes up with, the other West Region coaches seem convinced the Patriots will be the team to beat. Century received nine of a possible 10 first-place votes to finish on top with 80 points. Jamestown, Bismarck, Mandan and Legacy completed the top five.
Looking at Century's tradition, it's not surprising that Century did well in the preseason poll. The Patriots have played in the state championship match 13 times in the last 15 years, winning six state titles.
"We return quite a bit of experience. Jamestown returns a lot of experience. I definitely see them as a top contender. They'll have a pretty strong senior class, which will match up to our senior class," Zastoupil said.
She said it's doubtful that any team will be able to run away from the pack.
"There are three or four teams that will be competitive all season long. ... Not letting our guard down is going to be important," she said.
Six members of last year's state runner-up CHS team graduated and two others didn't return this fall.
The returnees include first-team all-state player Julia Fitterer, a 5-10 senior. Zastoupil said Fitterer is an excellent cornerstone around whom to build.
"Julia will play all around. This is her fourth year doing that, and she's a huge asset for us," Zastoupil said. "Just her experience and consistency are huge."
Fitterer is part of a large core group of CHS seniors. Others are 5-10 Hattie Fitterer, 5-11 Megan Klein, 5-8 Jocelyn Julson, 5-6 Riley Lembke and 5-10 Sarah Fleming.
Other returning players with varsity experience are 6-2 junior Macy Fridgen, 5-10 sophomore Logan Nissley and 5-6 junior Delani Clarke. Abby Fletcher, 5-7 junior, is a varsity newcomer.
Fleming suffered an ACL injury in January, and Zastoupil was worried that she might not have a senior volleyball season. However, that outlook is changing.
"She's going to make it back this year," Zastoupil said. "She'll be back sooner, rather than later. I never thought she'd make her way back so soon."
