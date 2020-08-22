CHS boys open with cross country victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone listening to Century boys cross country coach Brad Leis evaluate his team's performance on Saturday might be misled.

In fact, the Patriots placed first in the Orriginals Invitational with a team score of 38, but Leis was not talking sunshine and lollipops. He concluded there was work to be done. Lots of it.

"We have a lot of work to do. We're maybe not as good as some of our kids think," Leis said following his team's win at the Parkhurst Recreation Area near Jamestown.

"We'll come back tomorrow and get to work. ... They realize what they need to do," he added. "I believe in our guys. They have the ability to be great, and we train for the end of the year."

The end of the year is, of course, the state cross country meet, where the Patriots prevailed last fall and three of the last four autumns.

Century outpointed runner-up Bismarck 38-48 by putting four of the first 10 runners in the chute and seven of the first 15.

Bismarck boasted the individual champion in senior Sean Korsmo, who completed the 5-kilometer course in 15:54, 20 seconds faster than Jamestown's Ben Anteau, the runner-up. But the Demons had only two runners in the top 10 and four among the first 15.