CHS boys open with cross country victory

Anyone listening to Century boys cross country coach Brad Leis evaluate his team's performance on Saturday might be misled.
In fact, the Patriots placed first in the Orriginals Invitational with a team score of 38, but Leis was not talking sunshine and lollipops. He concluded there was work to be done. Lots of it.
"We have a lot of work to do. We're maybe not as good as some of our kids think," Leis said following his team's win at the Parkhurst Recreation Area near Jamestown.
"We'll come back tomorrow and get to work. ... They realize what they need to do," he added. "I believe in our guys. They have the ability to be great, and we train for the end of the year."
The end of the year is, of course, the state cross country meet, where the Patriots prevailed last fall and three of the last four autumns.
Century outpointed runner-up Bismarck 38-48 by putting four of the first 10 runners in the chute and seven of the first 15.
Bismarck boasted the individual champion in senior Sean Korsmo, who completed the 5-kilometer course in 15:54, 20 seconds faster than Jamestown's Ben Anteau, the runner-up. But the Demons had only two runners in the top 10 and four among the first 15.
In the girls race, Jamestown senior Meghan Ford made a shambles of the 5-K race, winning by 76 seconds. Her time was 19:43. Jadyn Guidinger of Legacy ran a 20:59 to place second.
Bismarck scored a 29 to win the girls title, finishing 3-5-6-7-8-9. That put the Demons 20 points ahead of Jamestown. The Blue Jays placed only two runners in the top 10.
Due to coronavirus-related guidelines put down by the state activities association, only five schools -- Century, Bismarck, Legacy, Mandan and Jamestown -- competed at Jamestown. The remaining West Region schools ran in a meet at Williston on Saturday.
It had been a long time between races for all the runners who ran on Saturday, and it showed, according to Lies.
"Having a six-month layoff, we had some good (performances) and some not so good," he said. "It was hot out there today ... and probably most of the kids haven't been running at that time of day. ... We've been practicing at 8 in the morning and ran a little after 12 today."
Lies said all his state meet veterans ran on Saturday, which was the first meet of the season.
"We have one senior who is nursing an injury, but we had our top five guys coming back from state last year (in Saturday's lineup)," he noted.
The next outing for the Bismarck-Mandan teams is scheduled on Friday at McDowell Dam. That's normally the week of the annual Rusty Bucket race, but it has been supplanted by the BPS Invite due to pandemic considerations.
Eight schools will compete in four varsity races on Friday. Bismarck, Williston, Jamestown and Watford City will compete in the 3 p.m. session. At 6 p.m., Century, Legacy, Mandan and Dickinson will run.
