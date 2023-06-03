Star senior pitcher Taylor Christensen led Beulah to its first state softball championship on Saturday in Minot.

Christensen struck out 11 Thompson batters in a complete-game performance as the Miners defeated the Tommies 5-3.

After finishing fifth in 2021 and third last season, No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Beulah won its first title in its third appearance at the state Class B tournament.

Thompson, meanwhile, was unseeded entering the tournament but knocked off No. 2 seed Renville County on Thursday and No. 3 seed Kindred-Richland on Friday in the semifinals. Thompson has played in every state tournament since 2018, including a runner-up finish in 2021.

Beulah's championship snapped a run of four titles in a row won by Central Cass.

Scoreless through 2 1/2 innings, the Miners scored three runs in the bottom of the third. Two runs scored on an error before seventh-grader Ellianah Weidner stroked a run-scoring single to plate Brecken Bieber with the third run of the rally.

Olivia Dick's RBI double made it 3-1 in the top of the fourth. Kya Hurst followed with a single to make it a one-run affair at 3-2.

Beulah tacked on solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings, giving Christensen more than enough support.

Beulah outhit Thompson 8-6.

With the win, the Miners finished the season with a record of 26-1. Their only loss was to Class A state tournament runner-up Minot.

Christensen, who averaged 13 strikeouts per outing and had an earned run average of 1.10, was named the Class B Senior Athlete of the Year.