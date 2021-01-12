Changes made to postseason high school wrestling, hockey tournaments

The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced changes to the wrestling and hockey postseason formats on Tuesday.

For the state wrestling tournament at the Fargodome, the individual portion of the tournament will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19. Separate sessions will be held for Class A and B both days.

Additionally, the entire team dual portion of the tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 20.

As part of the postseason tournament modifications, no individual region wrestling tournaments will be held this year.

In hockey, changes have been made to the region and state tournaments.

For the region tournaments, on the first two days -- Feb. 16 and Feb. 18 -- games will be played at the rink of the higher seeded team. The final day on Feb. 20, which includes two state-qualifiers and the region championship game, will be played at MAYSA Arena in Minot for the West and Purpur Arena in Grand Forks for the East.

For the state tournament, the quarterfinal round will be played at the rink of the higher seeded team on Feb 23. The semifinals and championship rounds of the boys and girls state tournaments will be played at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks Feb. 26-27.