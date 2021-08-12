Champion Patriots expect to contend again

Bowlinger and Cleary are the leading scorers among the returnees, each with seven regular season goals and four assists. Campbell was credited with six goals and two assists.

Okerson said it will be interesting to see who steps forth to fill the offensive gap left by last year's talented graduating class.

"It's natural to be concerned about it. What are we going to look like when we step onto the pitch. We have a very dynamic group. They're fast, and they can score," he said. "Everyone needs to understand his role and how he can contribute to the team.

"The main thing we'll be looking at early in the season is how fluid our attack is, but I'm not the only coach who will be doing that."

In net, Okerson said either senior Tucker Lackner or junior Brayden Underhill will likely start on Saturday.

Both spent time as the primary backup to iron man Ben Cleary, but logged minimal playing time on the varsity.

Campbell was one of nine sophomores on last year's CHS roster, which also included six juniors and four freshmen.