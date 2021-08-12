Champion Patriots expect to contend again

In seven of the last 10 seasons, the state high school boys soccer championship has fallen to either Bismarck or Bismarck Century.
Four of those championships belong to Century, most recently last fall.
Some heavy graduation losses notwithstanding, CHS head coach Ryan Okerson says he expects the Bismarck teams to be in the thick of things again this season.
"It will probably be the same top four teams it usually is," he said, taking note of his Patriots, Bismarck, Legacy and Minot. "It's kind of up in the air right now. ... Bismarck, Legacy and Minot are going to be difficult matches, for sure. ..The talent pool in the West is still very, very good."
That being the case, Century will find out what it's made of in the first six days of the season. The Patriots open the season on Saturday with a 1 p.m. match against non-regional foe West Fargo. On Tuesday they clash with Bismarck at 7:30 and on Thursday they meet Minot at 5:30. All three matches are scheduled for the Bowl.
The season kicks off tonight with Bismarck, Legacy and Mandan swinging into action against East Region opponents. Legacy visits West Fargo Sheyenne, Mandan is at Fargo North and Bismarck plays host to West Fargo in a 7:30 contest at the Bowl.
Century defeated BHS in the state championship game last fall and West Fargo was derailed in the semifinals by Bismarck.
Bismarck, the West Region regular season and tournament champion, finished 14-2-2 last year. Century finished 13-3-2. West Fargo closed at 12-4-1.
"West Fargo historically has been really good," Okerson noted.
Okerson isn't complaining about the rugged start facing his team. Far from it.
"It's the start we want, getting challenged right away against really good teams. ... You want to find out how you stack up at the beginning of the year. ... It will be a good test for the boys, and I think they'll rise to it. Win or lose the level of play will be high."
Graduation wiped away nine seniors from the championship 2020 CHS team, including two all-state players, an all-region selection and the starting goalkeeper.
"The experience we have at this (varsity) level is maybe a little bit less than what we've had in the past," Okerson acknowledged. "... I think they're ready. I don't foresee a step back. They're dialed in and know what they have to do."
Still, Okerson says the foundation of a strong team remains, led by second-team all-state forward Kaiden Campbell, a junior.
"We have (senior) Anthony Cleary in the striker area and (senior) Brooks Turner and Campbell on wings. ... In the central area we've got (senior) Chance Bowlinger, and two returning backs who played last year in (senior) Parker Ehrman and (junior) Casey Odegaard," Okerson observed.
Bowlinger and Cleary are the leading scorers among the returnees, each with seven regular season goals and four assists. Campbell was credited with six goals and two assists.
Okerson said it will be interesting to see who steps forth to fill the offensive gap left by last year's talented graduating class.
"It's natural to be concerned about it. What are we going to look like when we step onto the pitch. We have a very dynamic group. They're fast, and they can score," he said. "Everyone needs to understand his role and how he can contribute to the team.
"The main thing we'll be looking at early in the season is how fluid our attack is, but I'm not the only coach who will be doing that."
In net, Okerson said either senior Tucker Lackner or junior Brayden Underhill will likely start on Saturday.
Both spent time as the primary backup to iron man Ben Cleary, but logged minimal playing time on the varsity.
Campbell was one of nine sophomores on last year's CHS roster, which also included six juniors and four freshmen.
Although the Patriots will be counting on a lot of underclassmen to step into prominent roles this season, Okerson is expecting his team to be a major factor in the region.
"I'd be disappointed if we weren't in the top three, knowing what we have on the field," he said.
"We had a lot of players who came up (to the varsity) last year. ... Physically they were ready, but they were young sophomores and freshmen," Okerson observed. "They have moved up this year. ... The majority of those kids have played with the Magic Soccer Club and they are very technically sound."
Bismarck's productive youth soccer program allows coaches to look ahead with confidence after heavy graduation losses, according to Okerson.
"It hurts to lose great players, but if all of us have done our job the players coming up behind them will be good, as well," he said. "... It comes down to the leadership roles we have on the field. Do the players buy into the system?"
The Patriots will take the field Saturday as reigning state champions for the first time in six seasons, a situation Okerson sees as positive.
"I think they take pride in it. I think they want to show they're every bit as capable as the team was last year," he observed.