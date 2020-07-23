Century's Wingenbach prepares for season during a pandemic

High school football coaches will have a fine needle to thread this fall.
Unlike NFL and college coaches, who figure to get an extended ramp up prior to their opening game, prep bosses won't be afforded that.
Typically, summer camps allow football players to throw on helmets and pads a couple times during the offseason. With the pandemic still raging, that option did not exist in 2020.
When practice kicks off Aug. 10, coaches will have to strike a complicated balance.
"It's important that we kind of gradually ease kids back into the swing of things so to speak, but at the same time we've tried to really remind the athletes that they have to be ready to practice," Century coach Ron Wingenbach said. "Conditioning is such a big piece of getting ready for the season but there are a lot of unknowns in terms of what kind of condition kids will come in this fall. I would hope the majority have been working out pretty hard from the middle of March until Aug. 10 but we'll find that out pretty quickly."
Teams will be allowed a brief early-August team camp to start to get their legs under them. There's also a possibility that non-region games will not be played this year in an effort to condense the season.
Whatever shape the 2020 campaign ultimately takes, Wingenbach is just happy to be playing.
"We've all kind of been twiddling our thumbs waiting to see what would transpire," he said. "We got the best news we could last week when they decided to move ahead with fall sports.
"I think we all realize it's not going to be a typical season. Things aren't going to look the same, but the bottom line is student-athletes are going to get the opportunity to get out and play and that's what we were hoping for."
One thing that figures to feel the same is the Patriots contending for another title.
Last fall, Century completed its first perfect season. The Patriots went 12-0, beating West Fargo Sheyenne 10-0 in the Class AAA championship game for their third title in the last five years.
The Patriots return six starters on offense and two on defense. As has often been the case, Century will usher in a fresh flock of seniors. Wingenbach estimated the roster will be flush with between 23 and 28 12th-graders.
"No. 1, I think it starts with the new batch of seniors," Wingenbach said. "They have team goals and individual goals and everything kind of starts with that group and the leadership they'll need to show."
The class has plenty of quality among its quantity.
Senior lineman Andrew Leingang has become one of the most highly recruited players ever from North Dakota. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder's latest offer came from Stanford, joining Minnesota, Arizona State, Kansas State, Wyoming and North Dakota State among many others.
"He certainly hasn't flown under the radar," Wingenbach said. "There's probably a lot of offensive line coaches that have a lot more time on their hands than normal but that doesn't diminish what he's accomplished. When you look at his skill level and what he brings to the table, he can help a lot of programs."
With Leingang, Lucas Schweigert and Tristan Wilson, the Patriots again will be loaded up front.
Cade Garcia, who has drawn interest from the likes of UND and South Dakota State, figures to get a lot of touches. Last season, Garcia ran for 1,008 yards and 19 touchdowns in earning all-state honors.
"That's a nice guy to have in your backfield," Wingenbach said of Garcia. "The one thing about Cade is that you can move him around a lot. He's versatile."
Losing a player like Cade Feeney, last season's AAA player of the year, leaves big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball. Feeney was a highly recruited quarterback and safety. He chose to attend NDSU and play baseball.
Noah Schaffner has studied under Feeney the last couple of years and figures to get the call in his senior season. Schaffner aces the eyeball test at 6-5, 220 pounds. He's already gotten college offers from Dickinson State and Concordia (Moorhead).
Wingenbach said they'll emphasize to their QB to be himself.
"The one thing we'll remind him is that he doesn't need to emulate anybody," the head coach said. "It's our job as coaches to make sure we surround him with concepts he's comfortable with.
"Noah's taken a lot of meaningful snaps on junior varsity but also in varsity competition as well."
Tight end Thomas Jeske and lineman Alex Schmidt also are key returners off last year's 12-0 team.
Century is scheduled to start the season with a home game on Aug. 28 against Fargo Davies. A week later they head to West Fargo to face the Packers. Their first West Region game is against Legacy on Sept. 11.
"Whether it's the coaches or the players, we all need to be flexible this season and we'll kind of just have to roll with the punches," Wingenbach said. "We're always going to put the safety of our student-athletes first, but it is exciting to think about being able to get back out in a competitive setting and watch the kids play football again."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
