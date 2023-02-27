When next hockey season rolls around, expectations will be quite high at Century.

Troy Olson, head coach of the Patriots, is all for it.

The Patriots will return a large chunk of their roster which produced a fifth-place finish at state last weekend, the lone loss coming by a single goal to eventual champion Fargo South-Shanley.

"Having high expectations, that's a good thing. That's what you want," said Olson, who led the Patriots to a 17-9-1 record in his 18th season in charge. "We'll lose four seniors who did a really good job with leadership on the team, but it's hard not to peek ahead when almost everybody's coming back."

Century scored eight goals during the state tournament. The five players responsible for them -- Andrew Brubakken, Ben LaDuke, Hayden Ritter and Max and Charlie Vig -- are underclassmen. So is goalie Hoyt Ubl, who backstopped 4-3 and 2-1 wins over Legacy and Jamestown, respectively. Ubl also turned away 25 of 28 shots in their 3-2 quarterfinal loss to champion South-Shanley, which was tied 2-all deep into the third period.

"It was a lot of fun the last two weekends for the boys," Olson said. "I thought we played really well against South-Shanley, but it didn't end up going our way, but the boys bounced back and played two more good games and we were able to pull those out.

"We played a lot of close games during the season. We were in those types of situations pretty frequently and I think that helped us in the tournaments."

Things really gelled after the holidays for the Patriots, which was not surprising considering the makeup of the roster.

"The kids grew and improved so much throughout the year," Olson said. "There's a steep learning curve for sophomores and juniors when you're on varsity for the first time, but after Christmas, they started to get more comfortable and you could really see it with how they played."

The Patriots graduate 17 goals combined from TJ Olson and Mason Riegel, but a lot of firepower returns.

Max Vig (16 goals, 31 assists, 47 points), Charlie Vig (10-21—31), Ritter (14-15—29), Brubakken (15-13—28) and LaDuke (10-11—21) all had more than 20 points. Kaden Roness (8-11--19) was close. Max Vig's 47 points tied for fourth-most in the state.

There will be plenty of competition to contend with.

Legacy returns lots of talent, including Marcus Butts (26-23—49) and Drew Beasley (12-27—39) who ranked in the top 15 in points in the state.

The West Region in general made a strong showing in Grand Forks. Century, Legacy and Minot all went right down to the wire in their quarterfinal contests.

"I don't think many people were expecting that, but all three games could have went either way," Olson said. "I'm sure it was entertaining for the fans and hopefully a good sign for the West Region."

Solidifying those gains requires offseason work, which Olson said his players put in.

"The boys did a really good job in the offseason getting bigger and stronger in the weight room and we had a bunch of them, I think 17, playing hockey in the fall," the head coach said. "It paid off."

Just as impressive, it wasn't a bunch of one-sport specialists.

"We had our baseball meeting Sunday night and 18 of them do both," said Olson, also an assistant coach for the Patriots in baseball. "We had guys that played football. Kids that are in golf and tennis. We definitely like to see kids out competing."

As for getting outside for baseball practice anytime soon, the typically upbeat Olson is remaining just that.

"We're trying to have an optimistic outlook. Once the snow starts melting, it's going to go fast," he said. "But it's good we have those turf fields in town. We're going to need them."