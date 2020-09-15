Century's soccer season comes to screeching halt after COVID-19 exposure

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Century’s soccer season came to a screeching halt on Tuesday.

The Patriots, beaten just once in nine games and with a 40-11 goal differential, were scheduled to play Bismarck High at the Bowl. Instead the matchup between the top two teams in the West Region was canceled due to a COVID-19 exposure to a significant number of the Patriots’ varsity players.

The game will not be made up. The Patriots will continue training, but there is no guarantee they will play again this season. The players exposed to the virus will have to quarantine for 14 days. The soccer season runs through Oct. 8-10.

"The good news is we are going to continue with our season as of right now but things could happen to change that," Okerson said. "We basically moved up our reserve roster to help us on varsity. We do have some varsity players available but not very many."

A best-case scenario would see the varsity players cleared for the one-day West Region tournament Oct. 3 in Mandan.

“This takes us out of any remaining WDA games,” Okerson said. “Hopefully if all goes well, we’ll be able to get the guys back before the WDA tournament.”