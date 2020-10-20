Century's offensive balance prevails

"The setters are able to distribute the ball and our hitters are able to put it away," Zastoupil noted.

Century got the upper hand in an entertaining first game, breaking away from a 21-21 tie to prevail 25-23. Nissley, a 5-10 sophomore, had two kills for the Patriots down the stretch. Century put the game away on a block by Dylan Dennis and Fridgen.

Boosted by three Caitlyn Allery kills, BHS jumped away to a 6-1 lead to start the second game and remained in control the rest of the way. A hitting error by Century enabled the Demons to build a 16-5 cushion and the Patriots got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Brooke Curtis was in on two blocks and had a kill as the Demons scored the final three points.

Kenadi Renner, a 5-9 junior, paced Bismarck with 11 kills and 19 digs.

Century, like many athletic teams, has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. The CHS coaching staff being especially hard-hit.

"All our coaches have been affected but me," Zastoupil said. "This shows a lot about our girls and their ability to adapt to different situations. ... Two of our seniors coached our sophomore A game today. That's the kind of kids they are."