Century's offensive balance prevails

Century's array of hitters is either a thing of beauty to watch or a defensive nightmare.
With Julia Fitterer, Logan Nissley, Megan Klein and Macy Fridgen swinging away to the tune of 48 kills, the Patriots took a 3-1 West Region volleyball win from Bismarck at Karlgaard gym.
Scores were 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 25-9 as top-ranked Century remained undefeated at 14-0. BHS, which fell 3-1 to CHS earlier in the season, slipped to 9-6.
Century's attack really turned up the heat after splitting the first two sets.
Up 13-12 in the third set, the Patriots launched a 9-2 run to take a 22-13 lead. Fitterer, a 5-10 senior, and Fridgen, a 6-2 junior, each contributed three kills to the decisive surge.
That blitz rocketed Century to a match-ending 37-13 burst.
Century coach Jamie Zastoupil said over the final two games the Patriots made the most of their pool of hitters.
"I think we were just finding some different options. We played as a team, and our front row stepped it up," she said. "Bismarck is a good team, and they can be frustrating because they block so well."
Those options enable the CHS setters, Abby Fletcher and Delani Clarke, to move the ball around to several capable hitters.
"The setters are able to distribute the ball and our hitters are able to put it away," Zastoupil noted.
Century got the upper hand in an entertaining first game, breaking away from a 21-21 tie to prevail 25-23. Nissley, a 5-10 sophomore, had two kills for the Patriots down the stretch. Century put the game away on a block by Dylan Dennis and Fridgen.
Boosted by three Caitlyn Allery kills, BHS jumped away to a 6-1 lead to start the second game and remained in control the rest of the way. A hitting error by Century enabled the Demons to build a 16-5 cushion and the Patriots got no closer than four points the rest of the way.
Brooke Curtis was in on two blocks and had a kill as the Demons scored the final three points.
Kenadi Renner, a 5-9 junior, paced Bismarck with 11 kills and 19 digs.
Century, like many athletic teams, has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. The CHS coaching staff being especially hard-hit.
"All our coaches have been affected but me," Zastoupil said. "This shows a lot about our girls and their ability to adapt to different situations. ... Two of our seniors coached our sophomore A game today. That's the kind of kids they are."
As far as the product on the floor, Zastoupil has been able to mix and match successfully.
"The kids have stepped up and it's been pretty seamless," she observed. "We have a ways to go, but we're getting there."
Century has four matches remaining in the regular season and Bismarck has three. The Patriots are idle until Tuesday when they visit St. Mary's. Bismarck plays again on Oct. 29, hosting Dickinson.
