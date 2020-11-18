 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Century's Julson wants to enjoy the tournament ride

Century's Julson wants to enjoy the tournament ride

{{featured_button_text}}
111820-spt-jocelyn-julson

Century senior volleyball player Jocelyn Julson and her teammates have made the most of an uncertain season.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

 The year of 2020 has become the year of "what next?"

 The unexpected has become normal and normal almost seems unlikely.

 Thus Century Patriots libero Jocelyn Julson is determined to enjoy every point, game and match of the state volleyball tournament, which begins today at the Fargodome.

 Julson, a 5-foot-8 senior, is a two-sport athlete. But in these uncertain times, she realizes there's no guarantee the basketball season will even happen.

 "We're really blessed to have the opportunity," Julson said as she looked ahead to Thursday's 10 a.m. quarterfinal match with Valley City. "We've got to be focused and raring to go, but we've got to enjoy it, too.

 "You can only be so serious. You've got to learn to enjoy the moment. ... You get to be with your teammates and friends playing the sport you love."

 However, she hasn't lost sight of the ultimate goal. She says the Patriots left the Fargodome after their second-place finish last fall with a sense of unfinished business.

 "The loss last year motivates us even more for this state tournament," she said.

Century, the No. 1 seed from the West Region, is the only undefeated team in the field. The Patriots were the unanimous No. 1 pick in the final state Class A volleyball poll. Tournament qualifiers include the other four ranked teams: No. 2 West Fargo, No. 3 Fargo Davies, No. 4 Mandan and No. 5 Jamestown. West Fargo Sheyenne, Legacy and Valley City complete the tournament lineup. Davies is the reigning champion.

 Julson said an undefeated season wasn't even on Century's radar screen when the Patriots played their opener in September.

 "Our focus was never to have an undefeated season. ... As a team we take each match as it comes and play to the best of our ability that night. And we walk off the court knowing we gave our best," she said. 

 Julson was playing in the state Class A girls basketball tournament last March when the season came to a dramatic lightning-bolt finish due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. So she knows from personal experience that the next match is never guaranteed.

 "As a senior class we never knew when (the season) was going to be done ... so we've lived in the moment and enjoyed every opportunity we've had," she noted.

 Julson's athletic career at CHS has been something of a roller coaster. As a freshman she qualified in the 200 meters and a relay for Century's state runner-up track team and played on a limited basis for the state championship basketball team.

 Her sophomore year was washed out by a knee injury. Last year she was on the volleyball team that lost to Fargo Davies in four sets in the state title match. The basketball team saw its season come to a sudden end on the second day of the state tournament.

 "It was very abrupt, that's for sure," she recalled.

  Now, as a senior, she's pursuing athletics with a sense that the sword of Damocles hangs above her and her teammates.

 "You look forward to your senior year when you're young. I was talking to my classmates who were saying 'this is not what I envisioned for my senior year.' So we've had to change perspective. ... It's helped us draw closer as teammates and friends. ... All of us are going through it," she observed.

 Julson, who ranked third in the West Region with 19.7 digs per match, said the CHS seniors are looking farther down the road than this week.

 "We talked about this year as a senior class. What kind of culture do we want to set for the underclassmen? ... We knew it would take everyone on the team to get to where we wanted to be by the end of the season," she noted.

 Century has played in nine straight state championship volleyball matches, winning five of them. If the Patriots are to keep that streak alive, Julson says the seniors will have to lead.

 "We definitely know what we're getting into. We have a lot of girls who have been to the state tournament and we have girls who haven't been," she said. "This is the time for the girls who have experience. It's our time to step up and show some leadership.

 "It's going to look different, but it's still the state tournament, so we have to bring the same energy and motivation."

 What's different is the schedule. Matches will be played in three-hour intervals with the Class A and Class B tournaments running on separate courts from start to finish, the championship day included.

 Julson, who was named to the All-West Region volleyball team, said Century's play in the West Region tournament -- 3-0, 3-0 and 3-1 victories -- was encouraging with the state tournament close at hand.

 "I definitely think we have come together as a team and picked up on the small things," she said. "At tournament time you're no longer making the huge jumps in fixing things. You're fixing and critiquing small things. ... Hopefully, we can bring that to the state tournament."

  Playing during the coronavirus pandemic has had its unique features, such as competing before limited spectators who produce anemic crowd noise.

 "A big focus this year is just the energy. The crowd is no longer there, so we have to bring the energy for our own team. ... We really rely on our teammates to carry us through the breaks in the game," Julson said.

"Having the right mentality and pursuing what we want as individuals and a team sums up the season," she added.

  Before the first whistle is blown at the state volleyball tournament, Julson can begin counting her blessings.

 "Hopefully, we'll have a basketball season, but I feel fortunate to have had a senior volleyball season," she noted.

 Julson said losing her sophomore volleyball and basketball seasons to a non-contact anterior cruciate ligament injury in her right knee was overwhelming at first. But as things played out, she said it proved to be a beneficial learning experience.

 "It gave me time to reflect on my goals. ... It showed me I'm more than an athlete. I kind of felt I was being stripped of my purpose and I had to refocus on what my true values were," she said. "I'm a Christian. I work hard at being a good student, daughter and friend.

 "There are really good lessons I took from the injury, for sure. ... It definitely made me a better person. It was a trying time, for sure, but you've got to know God has a greater plan for you and you have to be able to trust that plan. ... At the end of the day, you're not an athlete. You're a person who is judged by your character rather than your athletic ability."

 Julson said the injury has given her an open door to help other athletes who are dealing with injuries.

 "There were about five girls who tore their ACLs after me, and that gave me an opportunity to reach out and tell them my story. ... It opened my eyes and allowed me to help them. I knew what it is like to sit on the sidelines. You never know what you have until it's gone," she observed.

  Looking ahead, Julson said she's given some thought college athletics, but there are other considerations, as well.

 "I think the medical field would be a great fit for me, and I've got to take that into consideration," she said. "I definitely value academics. ... I feel like volleyball would be my first choice, but I've got to take it as it comes."

STATE CLASS A VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 West Century (21-0) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (14-12), 10 a.m.

Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies (25-6) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-5), 1 p.m.

Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo (26-2) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (12-9), 4 p.m.

Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (16-5) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-10), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

QUALIFYING TEAMS

CENTURY

 Final poll ranking: Unanimous No. 1.

 Record: 21-0,  21 consecutive wins.

 State seeding: West, No. 1.

 State tournaments: 33rd, including last 10.

 State championships: seven (last 2018).

 Coach: Jamie Zastoupil.

 Individual leaders: Julia Fitterer (5-10, sr.) 194 kills, 239 digs, 19 aces; Logan Nissley (5-10, soph.) 168 kills, 127 digs; Macy Fridgen (6-2, jr.) 20.5 blocks; Megan Klein (6-0 sr.) 17.5 blocks, 16 aces; Delani Clarke (5-6 jr.) 295 assists, 127 digs, 22 aces; Abby Fletcher (5-8, jr.) 264 assists; Jocelyn Julson (5-8, sr.) 316 digs.

 Returning all-state player: Julia Fitterer, two years.

 

WEST FARGO

 Final poll ranking: No. 2.

 Record: 26-2, eight straight wins, 20 wins in last 21 matches.

 State seeding: East, No. 1.

 State tournaments: 20th (last 2018).

 State championships: One (2001).

 Coach: Kelsey Gibbons.

 All-region players: Erin Binstock, 5-10, sr.; Nadia Chwialkowski, 6-0, jr.; Halle Erickson, 6-1, sr.; Maddie Waldera, 5-6, sr.

 Returning all-state player: Erin Binstock.

 

FARGO DAVIES

 Final poll ranking: No. 3.

 Record: 25-6,  lost last match, won five of last six.

 State seeding: East, No. 2.

 State tournaments: Ninth, including last nine.

 State championships: One (2019).

 Coach: Carolyn Olson.

 All-region players: Maggie Krueger, 5-8, sr.; Grace Solberg, 5-11, sr.; Justice Thielges, 5-4, sr.; Ava Wild, 6-0, jr.

 Returning all-state player: Grace Solberg, two years.

MANDAN

 Final poll ranking: No. 4.

 Record: 16-5,  won last match, won eight of last nine.

 State seeding: West, No. 3.

 State tournaments: 18th, including last four.

 State championships: None.

 Coach: Anna Folk.

 Individual leaders: Taylor Leingang (5-11, sr.) 212 kills, 306 digs, 22 aces; Morgan Sheldon (5-10 jr.) 127 kills; LaReena Mosbrucker (5-11, jr.) 24.5 blocks; Sydney Gustavsson (5-8, sr.) 498 assists, 18 aces; Piper Harris (5-4 jr.) 400 digs; Emily Toman (5-7 jr) 19 aces.

 Returning all-state players: None.

JAMESTOWN

 Final poll ranking: No. 5.

 Record: 16-5, lost last match, won nine of last 12.

 State seeding: West, No. 2.

 State tournaments: 10, including last five.

 State championships: One (2013).

 Coach: Sara Hegerle.

 Individual leaders: Grace Hegerle (5-10, sr.) 196 kills, 198 digs, 21 aces; Ella Roaldson (5-10, sr.) 175 kills, 25 blocks; Hunter Peterson (5-7, jr.) 21 blocks; Katie Trumbauer (5-8, jr.) 446 assists, 18 aces; Rachel Schiele (sr.) 265 digs; Jenna Fischer (jr.) 28 aces; Addi Douty (sr.) 25 aces.

 Returning all-state player: Grace Hegerle.

WEST FARGO SHEYENNE

 Final poll ranking: Unranked.

 Record: 19-10, won last match, won nine of last 10.

 State seeding: East, No. 3.

 State tournaments: third, including last three.

 State championships: None.

 Coach: Leah Newton.

 All-region players: Jadyn Feist, 5-11, sr.; Megan Olson, 5-9, sr.

 Returning all-state player: Jadyn Feist.

LEGACY

 Poll ranking: Unranked.

 Record: 12-9, won last match, 4-4 in last eight matches.

 State seeding: West, No. 4.

 State tournaments: Third, last 2016.

 State championships: None.

 Coach: Jennifer Astle.

 Individual leaders: Maggie Sorensen (5-8, sr.) 179 kills, 299 digs, 23 aces; Breena Sand (5-9, jr.) 148 kills, 158 digs, 28 aces; Isabella Ternes (6-0, sr.) 18 blocks; Camaryn Beasley (5-7, sr.) 5-8 assists, 137 digs, 34 aces; Kristin Ness (5-7, sr.) 292 digs.

 Returning all-state players: None.

VALLEY CITY

 Poll ranking: Unranked.

 Record: 14-12, won last two matches, won eight of last 10.

 State seeding: East, No. 4.

 State tournaments: Third, second in a row.

 State championships: None.

 Coach: Rebekah DePesa.

 All-region players: None.

 Returning all-state players: None.

 NOTE: West Region statistics are taken only from regular season matches.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News