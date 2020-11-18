Century's Julson wants to enjoy the tournament ride

Now, as a senior, she's pursuing athletics with a sense that the sword of Damocles hangs above her and her teammates.

"You look forward to your senior year when you're young. I was talking to my classmates who were saying 'this is not what I envisioned for my senior year.' So we've had to change perspective. ... It's helped us draw closer as teammates and friends. ... All of us are going through it," she observed.

Julson, who ranked third in the West Region with 19.7 digs per match, said the CHS seniors are looking farther down the road than this week.

"We talked about this year as a senior class. What kind of culture do we want to set for the underclassmen? ... We knew it would take everyone on the team to get to where we wanted to be by the end of the season," she noted.

Century has played in nine straight state championship volleyball matches, winning five of them. If the Patriots are to keep that streak alive, Julson says the seniors will have to lead.

"We definitely know what we're getting into. We have a lot of girls who have been to the state tournament and we have girls who haven't been," she said. "This is the time for the girls who have experience. It's our time to step up and show some leadership.