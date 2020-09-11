Century's homecoming football game Sept. 18 canceled due to COVID-19 situation with Williston Coyotes team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Century's homecoming football game against Williston scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 has been cancelled.

The cancellation is due to a COVID-19 situation with the Williston football team, according to Century head coach Ron Wingenbach.

The cancellation means Century will go 22 days between games. All West Region football teams are off this week. Century's next scheduled game is Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Bowl against Minot. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

There has not been a determination on whether the game would be rescheduled. The West Region does have another open week on Oct. 2. A decision on whether the game will be made up will be determined at a later date.

The Patriots (2-0) are ranked No. 1 and have won 14 straight games overall.

