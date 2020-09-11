 Skip to main content
Century's homecoming football game Sept. 18 canceled due to COVID-19 situation with Williston Coyotes team

102619-spt-football3.jpg

Century running back Cade Garcia has 293 yards rushing and four touchdowns through two games for the Patriots. Century's game against Williston on Sept. 18 has been canceled. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Century's homecoming football game against Williston scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 has been cancelled.

The cancellation is due to a COVID-19 situation with the Williston football team, according to Century head coach Ron Wingenbach. 

The cancellation means Century will go 22 days between games. All West Region football teams are off this week. Century's next scheduled game is Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Bowl against Minot. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

There has not been a determination on whether the game would be rescheduled. The West Region does have another open week on Oct. 2. A decision on whether the game will be made up will be determined at a later date.

The Patriots (2-0) are ranked No. 1 and have won 14 straight games overall.

