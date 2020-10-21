Century's defense slows up Demons' power running game in 21-7 victory

On its first possession, Bismarck marched down the field and scored a touchdown.
Things got much tougher for the Demons from that point.
A big game from Cade Garcia, three touchdown runs by Noah Schaffner and a dominant showing by the defense led No. 1-ranked Century to a 21-7 victory over the Demons on Wednesday night at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
The victory gave Century the West Region regular-season title and the No. 1 seed from the West heading into the playoffs, which begin next week.
Bismarck scored on the game’s opening possession, driving 57 yards on 11 plays. Gunner Swanson capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Demons and early 7-0 lead.
Swanson kept the drive alive, converting three third downs with a 16-yard pass to Isaiah Huus, a 5-yard pass to Cade Kivisto and a 16-yard pass to Jack Steckler.
The rest of the night belonged to the Century defense.
“We knew after that first drive that it was going to be a tough, long battle,” said Patriots senior Cade Garcia. “We got the job done on the next possession and that’s what we needed.”
The Patriots bottled up Huus and a Demons offense that was averaging 402 yards per game on the ground.
“It’s so hard to simulate what Isaiah Huus does in practice but we had a bunch of guys that just worked real hard this week,” said Century coach Ron Wingenbach. “I thought our defensive staff did a real good job. It’s all about leverage and just I thought we tackled well. That was our challenge all week. I thought we tackled well in space.”
Century evened it up early in the second quarter, taking advantage of a turnover. A Jacob Renz interception led to an eight-play, 55-yard drive finished off by a Noah Schaffer 9-yard touchdown run to even it up at 7-7.
The Patriots limited Huus to 86 yards on 21 carries.
After the opening-drive touchdown, Century clamped down on the Demons, with two interceptions, a three and out and a punt on their final four possessions of the first half.
Garcia picked up 138 of his 215 yards rushing in the second half. He carried the ball 28 times, 17 after the intermission.
“Our offensive line kept grinding and working,” Wingenbach said. “We left some points on the field here tonight but that’s a part of it. A lot of nerves and adrenaline and I thought our kids really responded in the second half.”
The Patriots established the ground game in the second half, with Garcia leading the way. Meanwhile, the defense was stifling the explosive Huus.
“Hat’s off to him, he’s a really good runner. It was a really good game,” Garcia said. “Their defense is really good. Our line pushed for us. That was really big for us to win this game.”
Schaffner added two short touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for Century.
The Patriots took the lead on a 10-play, 53-yard drive, all on the ground. Garcia carried the ball seven consecutive times, driving Century to the BHS 11. Three Schaffner runs later, Century led 14-7 with 9:59 remaining.
Later in the fourth, Garcia sprinted 42 yards before being pushed out of bounds inside the BHS 1. Schaffner scored on the next play, making it a two-TD lead with 2:57 to go.
Schaffner threw for 68 yards and rushed for 61 and all three scores.
“He played well. He protected the ball. We held on to the ball in the elements and that’s good,” Wingenbach said.
The Century defense blanked the Demons in the second half, forcing four three-and-outs and recovering a fumble on Bismarck’s five second-half possessions.
The two teams had already wrapped up spots in the postseason and they will play a doubleheader on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Bowl.
No. 2 seed Bismarck hosts West Fargo (5-2) at 4 p.m., followed by No. 1 seed Century hosting Fargo Shanley (4-3) at 7 p.m.
“I don’t know if there’s an advantage to being a 1 or a 2,” Wingenbach said. “West Fargo and Shanley are very good teams. We have our work cut out for us.”
The region title and the No. 1 seed clinched, it’s time for Century to prepare for another postseason run. The defending state champs head into the playoffs on a 19-game winning streak.
“It’s not done. We’re not done,” Garcia said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!