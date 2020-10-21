Century's defense slows up Demons' power running game in 21-7 victory

“It’s so hard to simulate what Isaiah Huus does in practice but we had a bunch of guys that just worked real hard this week,” said Century coach Ron Wingenbach. “I thought our defensive staff did a real good job. It’s all about leverage and just I thought we tackled well. That was our challenge all week. I thought we tackled well in space.”

Century evened it up early in the second quarter, taking advantage of a turnover. A Jacob Renz interception led to an eight-play, 55-yard drive finished off by a Noah Schaffer 9-yard touchdown run to even it up at 7-7.

The Patriots limited Huus to 86 yards on 21 carries.

After the opening-drive touchdown, Century clamped down on the Demons, with two interceptions, a three and out and a punt on their final four possessions of the first half.

Garcia picked up 138 of his 215 yards rushing in the second half. He carried the ball 28 times, 17 after the intermission.

“Our offensive line kept grinding and working,” Wingenbach said. “We left some points on the field here tonight but that’s a part of it. A lot of nerves and adrenaline and I thought our kids really responded in the second half.”