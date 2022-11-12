 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Century wins West Region volleyball tournament title

110222-spt-chs-vball-1

Century's Logan Nissley was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year after the Patriots won the West Region title. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Claire Bauman clubbed 17 kills and Logan Nissley added 13 for Century in its 3-2 win over Jamestown in the West Region tournament championship game in Dickinson on Saturday.

The Patriots led the match 2-1, but Jamestown took the fourth set 25-22 to force a decisive fifth set. The Blue Jays led 8-5 in the fifth, but Century scored 10 of the last 12 points to seal the victory and the top seed from the West at next week’s state tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

Century will face Fargo North on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Nissley also had 40 digs and three aces and was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.

Bauman led the Patriots in blocks with 4.5. Quinn Kost had a double-double with 31 assists and 16 digs. Eden Fridley registered 23 digs, 6 kills and 2.5 blocks.

Atrianna Backman added 11 kills and 2.5 blocks for Century, which improved to 34-2 with the win.

Nissley, Bauman and Eden Fridley were named to the All-West Region team.

 

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

Nov. 17-19 at Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Main Arena

Game 1: Century vs. Fargo North, 1 p.m.

Game 2: West Fargo vs. Legacy, 3 p.m.

Game 3: West Fargo Sheyenne vs. St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Jamestown vs. Fargo South, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Consolation at Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.

Semifinals at Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)

At Main Arena

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

