Century wins third straight West Region golf title

Century packed its top three in tight Monday in Minot to win its third straight West Region golf title.

The Patriots' top three players were separated by six shots as they easily outdistanced the field at Souris Valley Golf Course. Century won handily despite the West Region's top player -- sophomore Hannah Herbel -- having an off day by her lofty standards.

Senior Riley Crothers fired a round of 78, one of only two scores in the 70s, to top Century's total of 332, 25 strokes better than runner-up Mandan.

"Hannah didn't have a bad day my any means. She was solid like she always is. She just had a day where some putts didn't fall," Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. "She handled herself well throughout."

Crothers' 78 trailed only medalist Carrie Carmichael, who finished with a stellar 73 in windy conditions. Carmichael is a junior for the Williston Coyotes.

"She's been coming to practice, working hard, and it really paid off," Rasmussen said of Crothers, a senior. "She was having fun, staying loose and she played really well."

Aliyah Iverson turned in a strong day for the Patriots, tying for fifth place with an 84. The Century sophomore got off to a hot birdie, birdie start.