Century wins third straight West Region golf title

Century packed its top three in tight Monday in Minot to win its third straight West Region golf title.
The Patriots' top three players were separated by six shots as they easily outdistanced the field at Souris Valley Golf Course. Century won handily despite the West Region's top player -- sophomore Hannah Herbel -- having an off day by her lofty standards.
Senior Riley Crothers fired a round of 78, one of only two scores in the 70s, to top Century's total of 332, 25 strokes better than runner-up Mandan.
"Hannah didn't have a bad day my any means. She was solid like she always is. She just had a day where some putts didn't fall," Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. "She handled herself well throughout."
Crothers' 78 trailed only medalist Carrie Carmichael, who finished with a stellar 73 in windy conditions. Carmichael is a junior for the Williston Coyotes.
"She's been coming to practice, working hard, and it really paid off," Rasmussen said of Crothers, a senior. "She was having fun, staying loose and she played really well."
Aliyah Iverson turned in a strong day for the Patriots, tying for fifth place with an 84. The Century sophomore got off to a hot birdie, birdie start.
"Aliyah's been working on a swing change. She's been working really hard at it and today was a really good indication that things are coming together," Rasmussen said. "She had a good attitude and a lot of good golf swings."
Alyssa Hagerott's 90 rounded out the top four for Century.
"The two things we've really been working on are the mental side, staying positive and just taking it one shot at a time ... and we've been doing a lot of work on our short game," Rasmussen said. "Especially on a windy day the girls trusted those shots we had been working on and they were able to hit a lot of really good shots. Instead of taking some big numbers, like an 8, we were able to keep it to a more manageable number like a 5."
The top six teams advanced to the state meet next week, which also will be held at Souris Valley.
Mandan's 357 was led by freshman Anna Huettl's 84. Deona Roehrich also finished in the top 10 with an 87.
Legacy had three rounds of 88 to nip Williston for third place, 363-363. Kya Guidinger, Ava Kalanek and Caris Andrisen posted matching 88s.
Jamestown, Bismarck and St. Mary's all ended with 368s, but the Blue Jays and Demons qualified for the state meet by winning tiebreakers based on the score of team team's No. 5 golfer.
The Demons were paced by junior Grace Stroh, who finished solo-seventh with a score of 85.
Kiera Oukrop led St. Mary's with a round of 87, one better than teammate Kate Mongeon.
The two-day state meet is scheduled for Oct. 5-6.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
