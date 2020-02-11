Century tops Bismarck High in overtime

Eli Reimer’s goal at 5:34 of overtime on Tuesday gave Century a 4-3 win over Bismarck High and assured the Patriots of the second seed in the upcoming West Region tournament.

Reimer turned and shot in a rebound from a sharp angle to the right side of the net, giving the Patriots a sweep of the season series against the rival Demons. Connor Hanson, who was presented the Ulness Award for the senior player showing sportsmanship and skill, assisted on the game-winner and one in the third that had given Century a 3-1 lead.

“The overall hype of the game makes it like a WDA or state game,” Reimer said. “They came at us way stronger than they did last time.”

This one was nothing like the first meeting between the rivals in January. That game featured five goals -- three by Century -- in the first period and five more by Century in the second for an 8-4 win.

The story of the first period were the goalies. Even though the teams managed just a combined 15 shots on goal, Century’s Wyatt Stevahn and Bismarck’s Quinn Ackerman made a series of nice saves to keep the game scoreless after one period. The Demons put nine shots on Stevahn and the Patriots fired six shots at Ackerman.