Century takes down Bismarck in straight sets

Century has been on a mission all season long.

Tuesday's 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-22, 25-19) of Bismarck on the Demons' home turf brought the Patriots one step closer to the holy grail of seasons: an undefeated record in conference play.

"Our girls started out with a lot of good energy," Patriots head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "We played clean volleyball in the first set, did a nice job of putting things together, and serve-received well in the first two sets."

Each set between the two teams at Karlgaard Gymnasium was different in its own way.

The first set was dominated by the Patriots. Century got out to a big lead early on and ran away with play to take an early 1-0 lead.

"We came in with a lot of heart and a lot of passion," junior hitter Eden Fridley said. "Bismarck is a talented group and a good team and it takes a lot of energy and trust in ourselves to get it done."

The second set was the most even of the three.

"We came together as a team and told each other that we had this," Fridley said. "We trusted each other."

That energy brought the Demons back from an 18-13 hole to a 21-21 tie.

Unfortunately for the Demons, this year's Patriots team has been in similar situations before, and calmly ended the set on a 4-1 run.

"We've had a theme for the year where we'll compete, no matter if we're down or up," Fridley said. "We're going to bring it all and compete to the end."

Seemingly displeased by their play in allowing Bismarck back into the second set, the Patriots were all business to start the third.

Ten points in and Century was already edging towards a double-digit lead at 9-1.

"We were playing team ball," Fridley said. "They didn't know who we were going to, and that helped separate us from Bismarck tonight."

After a Bismarck timeout, the Demons rallied.

What at one point was a 14-6 lead for Century shrank quickly and eventually fell to a one-point Patriots lead at 18-17.

"I expected a back-and-forth battle tonight, which you saw in the last two sets," Zastoupil said. "I was pleased with the girls being able to finish both sets off. It shows the composure and guts that we're looking for in the girls."

Part of what allowed the Demon comeback was Century all-state player Logan Nissley having to retreat to the Patriot bench with a hand injury.

That didn't keep Nissley down long, as she re-entered the match and quickly put the third set right back out of reach.

"We brought some JV kids (to replace Nissley) in the third set," Zastoupil said. "It's good for them to be able to jump in and play like that, especially in a high-pressure game. (Logan coming back like that), that's the athlete she is, she plays through some things. She's a tough kid and guts it out."

The one-point game finished out with a 7-2 Century run and their second sweep of the Demons this season was complete.

"Both teams have grown since the first time they played each other," Zastoupil said. "Both teams were running faster offenses and had better ball control."

Tayla Andersen led the Demons with nine kills, 10 digs, and a half-block. Brooke Curtis added five kills, three digs and 1.5 blocks of her own.

Behind Nissley, who led her team with 13 kills, 13 digs and a block, Claire Bauman entered double figures with 11 kills, an assist, two digs and a block and a half.

"Our offense starts with ball control and being able to get the ball to our setters to allow them to spread the ball around," Zastoupil said. "When you're not giving the ball to the same person every time, it keeps the defense guessing, and I thought we did a nice job of that."

Nissley's return late in the third set isn't the only positive news on the injury front for the Patriots.

Senior Mylie Trahan, out for most of the regular season, is nearing a return from her knee injury, which would give Zastoupil one more lethal hitter for her rotation.

"Mylie's close, she's back to practice," Zastoupil said. "She's getting eager on the bench and I'm excited to not have her on the bench next to me. She's put in the work, she's conditioning every day, she's putting in practice to be a part of this team on the floor instead of on the sidelines.

"We're going to try and get her in a few points and swings against Mandan on Friday, but we'll see."

Their road game against Mandan and their season finale against Legacy next Tuesday are all that stand between Century and a perfect conference season.

"We're looking forward to the Legacy match, that's senior night for us," Zastoupil said. "That will be a battle as well."

"It feels good, but we're taking it one game at a time," Fridley said. "We're focusing on Mandan next."